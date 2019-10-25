Throughout Gwinnett, there are outstanding neighbors who day in and day out observe God’s commandment, “Love thy Neighbor.” They do so not for recognition or reward, but because they are genuinely compassionate, loving, generous, and kind. They willingly sacrifice their time, talent, and treasure as they extend a helping hand simply to make someone’s life better, just like Jesus did.
During our recent The Good Neighbor Gala, the Good Samaritan Health Center of Gwinnett recognized three exemplary Good Neighbors. With nearly 300 people present, we were honored to announce Mr. Tom Aspey of Norcross was selected by our five-member Steering Committee to receive our first annual Good Neighbor Award. Tom is pictured (third from left) with the other top nominees, Sally and Frits ten Pas (left) and Andrew Hoppen (right).
Those who nominated Tom praised him for his 30 years of volunteerism and giving to the reconstruction of homes and buildings after natural disasters in Honduras, Haiti, El Salvador, New Orleans, and more recently, Mexico Beach. Today, he serves his Gwinnett community by delivering food, providing transportation, and mentoring youth. He is a faithful child of God and servant to those in need, a perfect example of a Good Neighbor.
Sally and Frits ten Pas were recognized for their tireless efforts in their neighborhood, voluntarily doing yardwork and home repair for those who aren’t able, taking meals to the sick, and hosting socials for newcomers to the neighborhood. Andrew Hoppen, a restaurateur, was praised for his annual free Thanksgiving meal hosted for the poor in his community. Good neighbors all, indeed!
We thank our Steering Committee members, Ms. Carla Willis (Willis Mechanical), Pastor Bobby Bolton (Victory World Church), Mrs. Nicole Love Hendrickson (Gwinnett County Government), Mr. Nathan Ballantine (Gwinnett County Public Schools, and Ms. Britt Rampoon (Community Foundation of Northeast Georgia) for their time and wisdom in helping us to offer the Good Neighbor Award.
We are also pleased to report the event raised more than $85,000 to help fund our charitable medical and dental programs. We are humbled by the generosity of our supporters; thank you for so generously helping us continue our mission.
Greg Lang is executive director of Good Samaritan Health Center.
