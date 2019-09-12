A 21-year-old Snellville man was killed early Sunday while trying to cross U.S. Highway 78, according to Gwinnett County police.
Anthony Davis was trying to cross the highway, which is also known as Stone Mountain Highway, near the intersection at Killian Hill Road at about 9:37 a.m. when he was hit by a silver Volkswagen Jetta that was traveling in the middle westbound lane. An incident report shows he was attempting to cross from the north shoulder of the road to the south shoulder when he was hit.
Davis died from his injuries at a nearby hospital, according to Gwinnett police.
Police did not say whether charges will be filed in connection with Davis’ death. An accident investigation is still underway, but police said Davis was not using a crosswalk to cross the highway.