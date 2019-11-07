A person was struck and killed along Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County early Thursday morning, causing all lanes to be shut down.
It happened in the southbound lanes of I-85 at Boggs Road in Duluth.
A little after 7:30 a.m., Gwinnett police said the lanes had been re-opened, but traffic remains sluggish after the lengthy closing.
According to Georgia Department of Transportation, speeds reduced to 30 miles per hour as far north as I-985 at Highway 20.
Traffic was being diverted on the access ramp to Pleasant Hill Road.
Update: All lanes are reopened. https://t.co/MA5IbQs3JX— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) November 7, 2019