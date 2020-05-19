Jimmy Carter Boulevard is getting some sidewalks in the Peachtree Corners area as part of pedestrian improvements on the roadway.
Gwinnett County commissioners signed off Tuesday on a $199,862 contract with SOL Construction LLC to do the improvements, which will be located just west of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. The same firm was also chosen to install a sidewalk nearby on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.
"We received 11 bids for construction of about a half-mile of sidewalks on Jimmy Carter and we recommend approval to the low bidder," Gwinnett County Transportation Director Alan Chapman said.
The sidewalks will be located on the east side of Jimmy Carter Boulevard, and county documents show the project will also include curb and gutter improvements. It includes a stretch of roadway between Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Holcomb Bridge Road.
Construction is expected to take about three months to complete. Funding for the project is coming from the 2014 special purpose local option sales tax.
