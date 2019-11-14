Almost exactly a year after he was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Lawrenecville Highway, a 68-year-old man has died as a result of his injuries, police said.
The Gwinnett County Medical Examiner's office notified police on Wednesday that Genyuan Taou of Tucker died while in hospice from injuries he sustained in the collision.
Police said Taou was struck by a vehicle at Lawrenceville Highway and Mimosa Drive at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, 2018. Taou was not using a crosswalk when he was struck by a Toyota Sienna, according to police, which was turning left onto Lawreneceville Highway.
Police said Taou was initially hospitalized with head and hand injuries after the accident. The driver that struck Taou was not charged with crimes or issued traffic citations.