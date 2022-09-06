Gwinnett County foodies will get a chance to try out dishes from more than a dozen restaurants while also supporting the Peachtree Ridge High School marching band this weekend.

The band’s annual Taste of the Ridge fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday in the commons area at the school, which is located at 1555 Old Peachtree Road in Suwanee. As of last week, 13 restaurants — such as Uncle Jack’s Meat House, Chick Salad Chik, Choi’s Grill and Jeremiah’s Ice — have already signed up to serve food at the event and organizers were working to sign up more.

