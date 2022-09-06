Attendees get dishes from Uncle Jack's Meat House's booth at the 2019 Taste of the Ridge event. This year's event, which is a fundraiser or the Peachtree Ridge High School marching band, will be held at the school on Saturday.
Photo: Peachtree Ridge High School Marching Band/Facebook
Gwinnett County foodies will get a chance to try out dishes from more than a dozen restaurants while also supporting the Peachtree Ridge High School marching band this weekend.
The band’s annual Taste of the Ridge fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday in the commons area at the school, which is located at 1555 Old Peachtree Road in Suwanee. As of last week, 13 restaurants — such as Uncle Jack’s Meat House, Chick Salad Chik, Choi’s Grill and Jeremiah’s Ice — have already signed up to serve food at the event and organizers were working to sign up more.
“We hope to raise $10,000 for our band program and funds will be used on instruments, music as well as new marching uniforms,” Peachtree Ridge Band Booster Association President Jennifer Almond said. “Guests will be able to sample tastes from all of the restaurants, enjoy shopping and visiting with our non-food vendors, bid on the silent auction items and have a fun community day with friends. We will have a DJ giving shout outs to all of our vendors and restaurants all day long.”
There is a $10 entry fee/donation for attendees over the age of 2. In addition to the restaurants who will be serving dishes, other restaurants have provided gift cards that will be raffled off during the event. Some of the restaurants who have provided gift cards for the raffle are Flavor Rich, Seaside Oyster Bar and Tequila Mama’s.
And, some of the items that have been provided for the silent auction include: themed baskets put together by band families; two Falcons tickets; two Atlanta United tickets; four Gwinnett Stripers tickets; a one-hour visit from Santa Claus; a Main Event package; and two 2023 Mitsubishi Electric Classic golf tournament tickets.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
