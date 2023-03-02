Leading up to the State Competitive Dance Championships in early February, the Peachtree Ridge dance team was having a pretty good season, but “pretty good” just wasn’t going to be enough.
“We did something not on the normal,” said dance coach Courtney Ondre. “We’d been working on this dance for a couple of months and we weren’t winning – we kept coming in second and third.
“Two weeks before state, we had a meeting in my office and I told the kids we can either be complacent and hope for the best and place, or we can take a risk and change the whole routine in two weeks and go for it. The majority of the team wanted to take the risk with me, so in the last two weeks we changed almost the whole thing, which is probably crazy in the dance team world.”
The gamble paid off on Feb. 11 at the Macon Coliseum when Peachtree Ridge won the Class AAAAAAA state title, the first in school history. Mill Creek finished second.
“It feels fabulous for all of us,” said Ondre. “The kids have worked really hard.
“We did it because we weren’t going to win (state). We’d been coming close – we had some crazy-hard competitions and the other teams were really, really good. We knew we had to either go big or go home.”
Ondre said that the choreography change affected one minute and 40 seconds of the team’s two-minute routine, making necessary some extra practice.
“We were practicing every single day – we’d come in at 6 in the morning to practice because that’s when we could get the gym to space things,” she said, adding the team performed most of its new routine at a Lions basketball game a few days before the competition. “We’d come in at 6 and then we’d stay after school, depending on the day, until 4:30 or 5.”
Most of the other teams in Peachtree Ridge’s classification had seen the team’s routine several times during the regular season and were quite surprised to see a presentation that was almost completely different from what they’d already seen.
“After we did our dance, I think a lot of people were shocked that we had re-done the whole thing,” said Ondre. “The kids’ energy was crazy. The last two weeks of the season, when we started to zone in on what we were trying to do, the kids were fabulous and took their work to a different level. We had already been beaten by everybody we competed against in the hip-hop section.”
Ondre added that there are a dozen seniors on the 17-member varsity dance team, so she felt confident rolling the dice at state.
“That was another reason we tried something radical,” she said. “We were graduating most of the team – why would we keep going in the direction we were going in? A lot of schools would be happy to finish second or third, because it’s a hard competition. But for us, second or third wasn’t what we wanted.
“I knew my kids were talented dancers and they were really zoned in. They responded in the biggest moment. They killed it. It’s something I will never forget.”
Members of the state championship team include Arianna Rivera, Gabija Saritas, Chloe Mouton, Nicole Lee, Caralena Ondre, Nia Webb, Chayce Cochran, Lauren Hamilton, Lily Capri, Ariel Ross, Samantha Wilson, Izzy Corona, William Webb, Izairis Vargas, Priscilla Asamoah, Karmin Franklin, Laila Surafiel and Mia High.
