The Gwinnett County Public Schools Career and Technical Education Student of the Year is Pari Jain of Peachtree Ridge High School.
Jain — who is studying Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) — will receive a $1,500 scholarship along with her award.
She said her teachers and the CTE curriculum has fueled her passion and helped her reach her potential.
“The CTE courses I’ve taken have helped me grow into a business leader,” Jain said.
Jain was one of two dozen students honored during the GCPS 2021 Career and Technical Education Student of the Year awards recognition program. The students — recognized for their achievement in CTE courses during their high school careers — were selected from a field of high-performing students from GCPS high schools. Those honors were celebrated with a live streamed event on March 23.
Yudy Reyes of Berkmar High School was the first runner-up for CTE Student of the Year and will receive a $1,000 scholarship.
Kobe Achu of North Gwinnett High School was second runner-up and will receive a $750 scholarship.
The three scholarships were provided through the Atlanta Electrical Contractors Association and the Jody Reeves Scholarship Fund, GCPS officials said/
The annual recognition also saluted the top Career and Technical Education students from each high school for the 2020-21 school year. The top CTE students from each GCPS high school are listed below:
• Adriauna Benjamin of Archer High School
• Yudy Reyes of Berkmar High School
• Deborah Olorunisola of Brookwood High School
• Trish Do of Central Gwinnett High School
• Charles Phillips of Collins Hill High School
• Solange Sahi of Dacula High School
• Rossy Dang of Discovery High School (Finalist)
• Emily Beers of Duluth High School (Finalist)
• Isaac Martin of Grayson High School
• Andrew Byron of Grayson Technical Education Program
• Sierra Frisbee of Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology
• Natasha Setiadi of Lanier High School
• Sophia Nguyen of Maxwell High School of Technology
• Helen Udeochu of McClure Health Science High School
• Chi Phan of Meadowcreek High School
• Cory Shin of Mill Creek High School
• Sofia Hart of Mountain View High School
• Dal Mang of Norcross High School
• Kobe Achu of North Gwinnett High School
• Mackenzie Perez of Parkview High School
• Noah Budnitz of Paul Duke STEM High School
• Pari Jain of Peachtree Ridge High School
• Courtney Abdul-Aziz of Shiloh High School
• Olana Jebel of South Gwinnett High School
As part of the selection process, nominated students submitted a resume, a letter of recommendation from the nominating teacher, information on participation in a Career and Technical Student Organization, details on the student’s community service, and an essay. The final requirement was an interview conducted by a panel of judges consisting of business and industry leaders.
