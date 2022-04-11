For the first time in its 13-year history, Peachtree Ridge High School’s Navy JROTC squad qualified for the 2022 NJROTC Nationals in Pensacola, Florida, and while the Lions Battalion finished 21st out of 27 schools, it’s likely the team will be heard from again in the coming years.
“We’re in a region that includes all of Georgia and Northeast Florida and consists of 61 teams and we were one of three schools in our region to go this year,” said Commander Jimmy Melton, the program’s senior naval science instructor, who added that Peachtree Ridge was joined by fellow region members South Effingham High School and Florida’s Nease High School. “This was our first year to make it. It’s really competitive and there are teams from all over the nation.”
Nease, which has some 250 cadets in its ROTC program, finished third overall behind Pace (Fla.) and Troy (Calif.) in the competition. While Melton would have liked to see a higher finish for the Lions Battalion – which brought 41 cadets to Pensacola’s Naval Air Station – he pointed out that the team did not come home emptyhanded.
“The commander at Nease, who’s a friend of mine, said, ‘Jimmy, just go down there and try to win a trophy,’” he said. “And we placed third in the 100-yard relay and got a trophy, which I thought was pretty noteworthy.”
There are a host of competitions at the national event, including drills and exhibitions (with weapons and without), academic contests and personnel inspections, which Melton said is a rigorous ordeal.
“The personnel inspection, which everybody competes in, is one of the hardest (events) because you’ve got Marine inspectors with a lot of knowledge and they’re pretty strict,” he said. “They look at uniforms, drills and they ask knowledge questions. It’s pretty detailed.”
A Buford native who spent 30 years in the Navy, Melton is in his first year at Peachtree Ridge after several years manning the JROTC program at East Hall High in Gainesville. He said that while he was pleased to make nationals in his first year at the school, Melton said he was even happier for his JROTC colleague, Senior Chief Mark Vincent, a naval science instructor.
“Mark spent more than 20 years in the Navy and he’s been at Peachtree Ridge since the program began in 2009,” said Melton.
When asked how he felt to see the cadets represent their school at nationals, Melton said, “It’s fun watching the kids compete. They already have a competitive nature in them and we’re just pushing them to the next level. And helping them believe they can compete at that level is a big deal. Watching them compete at nationals was great. And we even went to the beach before we left Pensacola. It was great to see.”
Melton also said that two cadet members, Command Master Chief Alexis Smart and Joshua Kang, both qualified this year for national scholarships. Smart qualified for a Navy ROTC scholarship and plans to attend Oregon State and Kang qualified for an Army ROTC scholarships but hasn’t yet decided where he’ll attend college.
The Lions Battalion competed in four meets this year, finishing first in one and third in another. The program is on the rise and Melton believes the squad’s recent showing in Florida will interest even more Peachtree Ridge students in joining the Navy ROTC program.
“One thing that brings kids in is seeing our cadets get to travel and do some stuff,” said Melton. “It’s all about the kids, and the kids are the best recruiters for the program. They share on social media all that they get to do and now that they’ve seen we can travel and compete and win trophies, it should definitely help recruitment in the coming years.”
For more information about Peachtree Ridge’s Navy JROTC program, visit https://sites.google.com/a/navyjrotc.us/prhs/
