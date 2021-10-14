Peachtree Ridge High School graduate Damien Massey, who is a student at Penn State University, is one of four students nationally to be honored by Pittsburgh Steelers receive JuJu Smith-Schuster with a JuJu Foundation scholarship.
Massey earned the $5,000 scholarship along with Fernando Ramirez of Azusa, Calif., Phillip Sandoval of Albuquerque, N. Mex., and Darian Colligan from Baton Rouge, La.
Smith-Schuster is an NFL receiver and the youngest player ever to reach 2,500 career-receiving yards. Off the field, he supports youth through his charity, the JuJu Foundation. Since 2019, the foundation has been committed to philanthropic efforts such as supporting Pittsburgh’s local charities and children in need. The JuJu Foundation Scholarship was created to help students facing financial burdens. Each recipient receives $5,000 toward their education.
“Darian, Damien, Fernando and Phillip all submitted amazing essays for The JuJu Foundation Scholarship. It is an honor to be in a position to help them pay for college through Bold.org and the JuJu Foundation," Smith-Schuster said. "I am so grateful to be a small part of their journey as they pursue their education and career.”
"I am extremely thankful for the opportunities that have been granted to me as a result of this scholarship. Being selected as a winner caught me by complete surprise and I still can't believe I was chosen," Massey said. "With the help of the JuJu foundation, I am now able to afford my education at Penn State University, and move one step closer to my dream of becoming a successful architect."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.