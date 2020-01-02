Organizers of the annual Gwinnett County Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade have picked a young woman who, as a teenager, committed herself to taking a stand against food insecurity to be this year's parade grand marshal.
Lauren Seroyer has been named the grand marshal for the 2020 parade, which will take place Jan . 20 in Lawrenceville and is organized by the United Ebony Society of Gwinnett County Inc.
Seroyer, who is a sophomore at Louisiana State University, started the CARE Closet program with her twin brother, Steven, when they were students at Peachtree Ridge High School. It has now grown to 15 closets in five states, including closets at multiple Gwinnett schools.
"After learning that a Gwinnett County classmate did not have enough food at home and then discovering that teen food insecurity often causes students to engage in risky behaviors, Lauren Seroyer and her twin brother .. founded the (Community Assistance & Resource Effort) C.A.R.E. Closet," United Ebony Society officials said in their announcement of Seroyer as the 2020 grand marshal.
"CARE Closets are pantries on wheels that 'live' in private areas of high schools across the country and provide food and toiletries for high school students that are in need and their families."
This year's parade will begin with a brief ceremony at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center in Lawrenceville at 11 a.m. Jan. 20, with the parade set to follow at noon. This year's theme is “The Time is Always Right to do What is Right!”
It could be said that Seroyer's work on the CARE Closets for sure fits in with that theme.
Over the years, Seroyer has raised $86,000 for the CARE Closet program, including a $25,000 SPARK Prize form the United Way. When she won the prize in 2016 — as a high school junior — she told the Daily Post that she intended to expand it beyond Peachtree Ridge — and she has done just that.
Over the years, she has received: a McDonald’s 365Black Community Choice award; a 100 Black Men of America’s National Youth Health & Wellness Award; a Prudential Spirit of Community Award; a Woodrow Wilson Community Service Award; a Sodexo Stop Hunger national award; and a Spirit of Anne Frank award for her work on the CARE Closets. She was also named a Young Futurist by “The Root” in 2017.
Seroyer didn't stop her philanthropic efforts after she got to college, however. At LSU, she is the Student Government Association’s Assistant Director of Philanthropy and co-founder of the LSU Action Awareness Organization in addition to being an LSU Ambassador and a resident assistant. The Tau Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. has named her its Citizen of the Year.
"Although, Lauren is extremely excited about these accomplishments, she is most proud of the difference that she and her brother are making for their peers all over the country," United Ebony Society officials said.