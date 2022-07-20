A trip with the Georgia Southern women’s soccer team was a life-changing experience for Katey Lippitt.
Less than a year after her 2012 high school graduation from Peachtree Ridge, she joined her college classmates on an eye-opening, winter learning journey to an impoverished area of Jamaica. When she returned home, she couldn’t wait for another opportunity abroad, then a very new experience for someone who had never left the United States.
That’s when the journey from Georgia girl to world traveler began in earnest.
“I found Soccer Without Borders when I literally Googled, ‘Soccer helping local communities,’” Lippitt said.
What followed was a Soccer Without Borders winter internship in December 2013 and January 2014 in Uganda, allowing her to work with refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Burundi, Sudan and Somalia. The task was helping those youngsters integrate with their peers through soccer and educational programs.
After Uganda, she knew her future path was clear.
“I saw the power of what they were doing and I thought, ‘This is amazing,’” she said.
Lippitt, now 28, has made a career out of helping those in need through sports, spending the last four years in Siem Reap, Cambodia while working with Kids Play International (KPI), first as program coordinator and since 2020 as country director. The mission of KPI, founded in 2008 by three-time Olympian Tracy Evans-Land, is to promote gender equity through sport and Olympic values in post-genocide affected countries, using “less familiar sports in a safe space to empower girls and to develop supportive boys to positively challenge and shift harmful gender, social and cultural norms.”
She began training with KPI in August 2018 with a three-month training session in Rwanda before launching a new KPI program in Siem Reap, Cambodia in November 2018. She feels at home in her current location, even more so since she married a Cambodian man in April.
“Part of the reason I love Cambodia so much is even though they’ve gone through so much in their history — people today’s grandparents and parents were affected by (the Cambodian Genocide) — Cambodians are just really resilient people,” Lippitt said. “l think COVID has shown that more than anything. They just keep chugging along, keep working hard, and they do it with an unbelievable joy, without wanting anyone to feel bad for them. They just keep going, especially Cambodian women who were left to rebuild the country after the genocide.”
Cambodia is still a developing country, catching up from the genocide in the late 1970s under dictator Pol Pot and the Khmer Rouge, the country’s Communist party. Somewhere between 1.5 and 3 million people died, many were professionals (teachers, doctors, lawyers, etc.) and intellectuals, during Pot’s reign, and ensuing conflicts lingered through the early 1990s, a time period that set back the country in a number of ways, including on the education front.
KPI works to promote education and improve the local community, relying on sports as a centerpiece of the mission. The payoff can be seen in improved confidence and school work from individual children, who range in age from 7 to 18 in the program, and in more tangible improvements, like an aqua tower provided by the organization to the Kurata Unity Primary School that provides 1,000 liters of clean drinking water per hour to the community.
While Lippitt lives in Siem Reap, the country’s second-largest city with a population of nearly 250,000, she takes a tuk-tuk (a two-wheeled carriage pulled by a motorcycle) 30 to 40 minutes to various schools in the countryside for work each day.
She primarily works in villages in low economic areas where running water is scarce.
“There really weren’t any schools for (children) there until five or 10 years ago that catered to those communities,” said Lippitt, a former Gwinnett County Defender of the Year in soccer at Peachtree Ridge, where she also ran cross country.
The KPI staff and coaches work with a group of more than 100 young Cambodians in sports ranging from baseball to volleyball to rugby to ultimate Frisbee, among others. Some of the coaches are past participants in the program who understand the Cambodian culture and can offer valuable assistance to Lippitt, who has learned to speak Khmer through classes two or three days a week.
KPI workers stress the importance of education to a society whose elders are warming to the concept.
“A lot of parents, their average level of school is third grade,” Lippitt said. “If they make it to middle school, it’s a big deal. These girls are the first in their family to graduate high school and go to the city on scholarship. My staff members have to explain the longterm benefits of education and they’re doing an amazing job.”
Lippitt’s own education continued beyond Georgia Southern, where her degree is in marketing. She played postgraduate soccer as a student-athlete for the University of Nottingham in England, earning a master’s degree in business and management, and completed a minor in international studies at Masaryk University in the Czech Republic. She later found the job posting for KPI, and jumped on the opportunity, which she sees as a longterm career.
“I definitely see myself staying in the nonprofit sector, specifically the sports development sector,” she said. “This has all my passions wrapped up in a perfect package.”
Those passions took her well beyond the borders of Georgia, where she lived from her birth in Duluth all the way through college. She soaks up each new experience and travel opportunity with a purpose, one developed as a high school freshman when her best friend, Leah Pope, died from an aneurysm. Lippitt and Pope were born on the same day, two hours apart on June 14, and their families vacationed together, so Pope’s tragic death brought a difficult time period, though over the years Lippitt learned to use it as motivation.
“When (Pope) passed in high school, I came face to face with the harsh reality that tomorrow isn’t always guaranteed,” Lippitt said. “And so at a young age, I developed a bit of fearlessness to take risks and live life fully in a way that aligns with my values. The experience gave me the courage to pursue my passions even when they are unconventional or aren’t in alignment with societal norms or the status quo. And it all goes back to Leah’s life and the impact that she had on me.”
