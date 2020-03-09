Isaac Baquerizo, a Brookwood High School student, and Julie Morris, a Peachtree Ridge High School student, were recognized for their projects being named Best in Show at the 2020 Music Technology showcase.
Students submitted their original works statewide for Digital Compositions to the Georgia Music Educators Association (GMEA) to be considered for a featured performance in the Music Technology Showcase at the GMEA State In-service Conference in Athens on Jan. 24. From over 70 submissions, there were 12 chosen to be featured in the showcase, 10 of those represented students from Gwinnett County Public Schools.
Additionally, GMEA named a Best in Show as judged by educators and industry professionals from across the state and region. This year, these two students’ works tied for Best in Show. The award comes with various digital materials to support future composition, as well as, a free consultation with industry professionals in a professional studio to further the knowledge and development of these students.
Baquerizo and Morris accepted certificates alongside their teachers Chris Costigan and Andy Edwards.
