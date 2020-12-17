Peachtree Packaging & Display got into the holiday spirit by supporting patients at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta with a #Thankful4CHOA campaign. The local manufacturer delivered 480 custom holiday craft kits to the organization on Nov. 19.
The turkey and snowman kits can easily be constructed and decorated and will hopefully delight the children who receive them. This is the third year Peachtree Packaging & Display has run its #Thankful4CHOA campaign.
