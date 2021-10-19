As Peachtree Elementary School students headed to their buses on Monday afternoon, they marched through a sea of bubbles to the tune or an arguably fitting anthem for the 50th anniversary of the school’s opening.
The school picked a ’70s theme for celebrations of five decades of learning at the Peachtree Elementary, which opened in 1971. As part of that theme, the Jackson 5’s “ABC” was blaring out of a sound system as the students headed to their buses.
As the song blared, school staff who were wearing tie-dye shirts waved bubble wands over the students, complimenting the bubbles coming from two bubble machines.
“It’s a huge milestone and such a celebration,” Peachtree Elementary Principal Gretchen Runaldue said. “Some of the things are the same as 50 years ago — our commitment to or children, our commitment to excellence in education — (and) some of the buildings have been here for 50 years, so that’s really interesting.”
Peachtree Elementary School, which houses an International Baccalaureate program, has been a mainstay in the Peachtree Corners since 1971 — it actually predates the area even being called Peachtree Corners, according to Runaldue.
The school’s principal called it, along with other GCPS schools in the area, a key part of the community in far western Gwinnett — although she acknowledged that among the elementary schools that feed into Norcross High School and the Paul Duke STEM High School, Norcross Elementary School is actually older.
“(Peachtree Elementary) is a cornerstone of our community,” Runaldue said. “One of the best things that we love is to watch our children as they go from us, to Pinckneyville and then on to Norcross or Paul Duke (and) to see their accomplishments. It’s amazing to see the leaders that they’ve become.”
The school’s history, like many other parts of the Peachtree Corners community, has ties back to Atlanta Technology Park founder Paul Duke.
“We were Mr. Dukes’ plan for pulling in people to Technology Park,” Runaldue said.
As part of the celebrations on Monday, video messages from Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts, Gwinnett school board member Mary Kay Murphy and Peachtree Elementary founding principal Brooks Coleman were played for students.
Coleman, who said in his video that it was hard to believe 50 years had passed since the school opened, recounted the school’s opening. He told students that Peachtree Elementary’s first pupils were were scattered across the Norcross area because the school building wasn’t ready in time for the beginning of the school year.
“We had to place our first- and second-graders over at the old Norcross Elementary School,” he said. “We placed our third-graders at Summerour Middle School — they were placed in the gymnasium and locker rooms, in the shower rooms.
“And a funny thing happened. Some of the boys and girls played a trick one day and turned the water on in those showers so we had to go in there and turn the water off where they couldn’t do that again. That was an interesting situation.”
Fourth- and fifth-graders in those early days were housed at an old building known as “The Castle,” which was the first school ever built in Norcross.
Another recollection Coleman had of the school’s early years is that, once the building — which was the first GCPS school to have carpet — was ready to open, there was no paved road leading to it.
“The county and the school system could not get together so they did not pave the road,” he said. “So, there we were in a brand new facility with no way to get in there except a dirt road. Of course it’s raining, and it rained all week, on the day we moved.
“So, (when) we had to bring the buses in, would you believe we had to hire wreckers to help pull the buses down into the school, to bring teachers and students into the (school)? We let them off the buses on pallets so they could walk in and stay out of the mud.”
As part of the festivities, Peachtree Elementary’s current pupils also got to enjoy birthday cupcakes with icing that was blue — one of the school’s colors — at lunch. There were 70s-themed dance breaks periodically throughout the day as well.
And, just before the school day ended, Runaldue read a book to a class of third-graders before a video of her reading the same book was played for the rest of the school. The students she read to in person responded by doing a variety of ’70s dances — including disco dancing — for their principal.
The anniversary celebrations were a little more significant for some members of the Peachtree Elementary staff, however, because they had themselves once been students at the school.
Media specialist Erin Greenstein began kindergarten at the school in 1991, the year Peachtree Elementary celebrated its 20th birthday. She has now been an employee at the school for 14 years.
“I just remember always loving coming in here (as a student),” Greenstein said. “I loved the teachers and the students. It was always very happy and I would get excited to come to school and leave for the next day. I just have great memories of my teachers going above and beyond.
“It wasn’t just the humdrum of a classroom. We were always doing extra, and painting and singing and having fun and reading so many books.”
Greenstein said that, just as the school encourages students to be risk takers now, the staff in the 1990s also encouraged students to never stop trying new things. She also said she wants the students she deals with at the school now to have the same kind of memories that she has from when she was a student.
“I remember feeling comfortable and safe and loved by everyone here,” Greenstein said. “That is a feeling that, as a staff member now, I try to continue for all of the students. That’s just how we are here at Peachtree. It’s home and we love it.”
