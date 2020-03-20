Peachtree Corners is significantly scaling back operations at its City Hall, but will not totally close it to the public as other communities have done during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19.
City Hall will now be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays only. City staff will work remotely, but be available by telephone and email on the other days of the week. A staff directory will be available on www.peachtreecornersga.gov.
The change goes into effect Monday.
"This step was taken to protect our staff, our residents, our business community and visitors who are conducting business with the city," city officials said in a statement. "These new hours of operation will remain in effect until further notice."
City officials said the days when City Hall will be open to the public will be for assisting residents, issuing certificates and picking up plans and permits that have been approved by the city.
Contractors, permit expeditors, architectural /engineering firms, etc., submitting plans for building construction or land disturbance projects are being directed to do that online at peachtreecornersga.eps.tech/peachtreecornersga/index.html.
Anyone who has permitting questions should contact Elaine Cribbs at 470-550-1729 or ecribbs@peachtreecornersga.gov. Building inspections should contact Mark Mitchell at 678-691-1207 or mmitchell@peachtreecornersga.gov.
Businesses are being encouraged to renew their business licenses online or by mail, and questions are being directed to businesslicenses@peachtreecornersga.gov or 678-691-1208.
Payments can be made online at cityofpeachtreecornersga.governmentwindow.com/start.html. Meanwhile, printable business forms can be found at www.peachtreecornersga.gov/businesses/business-taxcertificates.
Despite the scaling back on hours of operation at City Hall, however, Peachtree Corners' code enforcement officers will do field inspections five days a week. Residents will be able to report code enforcement violations at 470-395-7026, codeenforcement@peachtreecornersga.gov, www.peachtreecornersga.gov/residents/report-anissue-fix-it or on Peachtree Corners' Fix-It app.
Residents can also report public works or solid waste issues through the PC Fix-it app, the “Corners Connect” app and www.peachtreecornersga.gov/residents/report-an-issue-fix-it.
