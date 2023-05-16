The top pickleball players in the world are coming to Peachtree Corners this weekend.

The Professional Pickleball Association announced the Acrytech Atlanta Open, presented by Vizzy, will be played at Life Time — Peachtree Corners, which is located at 6350 Courtside Drive in Peachtree Corners, from Wednesday until Sunday.

