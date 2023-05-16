Anna Leigh Waters and Ben Johns hold up a trophy at a previous Carvana PPA Tour event. The pair, who play mixed doubles together as well as singles, are the No. 1-ranked men’s and women’s pickleball players in the world. They are expected to compete at the Acrytech Atlanta Open in Peachtree Corners this weekend.
Catherine Parenteau and Tyson McGuffin compete at a previous Carvana PPA Tour event. Parenteau is the No. 3-ranked women’s pickleball player in the world. She and McGuffin are expected to compete at the Acrytech Atlanta Open in Peachtree Corners this weekend.
Anna Bright competes at a previous Carvana PPA Tour event. Bright is the No. 3-ranked women’s mixed doubles pickleball player in the world. She is expected to compete at the Acrytech Atlanta Open in Peachtree Corners this weekend.
Ben Johns signs autographs for fans at a previous Carvana PPA Tour event. Johns is the No. 1-ranked men’s pickleball player in the world and part of the No 1-ranked mixed doubles team. He is expected to compete at the Acrytech Atlanta Open in Peachtree Corners this weekend.
Anna Leigh Waters competes at a previous Carvana PPA Tour event. Waters is the No. 1-ranked women's pickleball player in the world and part of the No 1-ranked mixed doubles team. She is expected to compete at the Acrytech Atlanta Open in Peachtree Corners this weekend.
Ben Johns competes at a previous Carvana PPA Tour event. Johns is the No. 1-ranked men’s pickleball player in the world and part of the No 1-ranked mixed doubles team. He is expected to compete at the Acrytech Atlanta Open in Peachtree Corners this weekend.
Allyce Jones competes at a previous Carvana PPA Tour event.
Callie Jo Smith and Jay Devilliers compete at a previous Carvana PPA Tour event.
Lindsey Newman and Riley Newman compete at a previous Carvana PPA Tour event.
The top pickleball players in the world are coming to Peachtree Corners this weekend.
The Professional Pickleball Association announced the Acrytech Atlanta Open, presented by Vizzy, will be played at Life Time — Peachtree Corners, which is located at 6350 Courtside Drive in Peachtree Corners, from Wednesday until Sunday.
The tournament is part of the Carvana PPA Tour and is one of four Majors on the schedule this year.
“The 2023 event marks the PPA Tour’s fourth time returning to Atlanta,” PPA officials said. “On average, PPA Tour events have an estimated total economic impact of (about) $2.75 million and attract players and fans from across the country.”
Pickleball has been around for nearly 60 years and, on the surface, may look like tennis, but it has some differences because it also incorporates elements of badminton and ping-pong. Players, for example, use paddles instead of rackets and courts are roughly the same size as a badminton court and striped like a tennis court.
The Amateur divisions will begin play on Wednesday, while the professional players will begin on Thursday. More than 1,000 players have registered to participate in the event. They will compete in men’s and women’s singles and doubles as well as mixed doubles and age-based brackets.
Among the players set to compete in the tournament are Ben Johns and Anna Leigh Waters, who are ranked No. 1 in doubles and men’s and women’s singles, as well as No. 2 ranked player Anna Bright, No. 3-ranked Catherine Parenteau and Tyson McGuffin, who is a fan favorite player.
Men’s and Women’s Pro Singles will be played on Thursday while Mixed Pro Doubles will be played on Friday and Men’s and Women’s Pro Doubles will be played on Saturday.
The Pro Championships will be played on Sunday. Amateur divisions will go on throughout the weekend as well, up to Sunday.
Since it is a major tournament, it will be worth twice as much as the usual ranking points and the professional purse is nearly $3,000.
There will also be a Vizzy Celebraity ProAm at 7 p.m. on Friday where celebrities and professional pickleball players will play.
Tickets for the tournament cost $25 and can be purchased at tixr.com. The tournament will also be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video and PPA TV.
If You Go What: Acrytech Atlanta Open pickleball tournament When: Wednesday through Sunday Where: Life Time-Peachtree Corners, 6350 Courtside Dr/, Peachtree Corners More info: Go to ppatour.com
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
