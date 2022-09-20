Electrify PTC - Updated Save the Date_V3

Peachtree Corners is set to host its first-ever Electric Vehicle Car Show, called Electrify PTC, at the Peachtree Corners Town Center on Saturday morning.

 Photo: City of Peachtree Corners

Gwinnett residents who are either fans of electric vehicles, or are curious about them, will have a chance to see them up close in Peachtree Corners this weekend.

The city is set to host its first-ever Electric Vehicle Car Show, called Electrify PTC, at the Peachtree Corners Town Center from 8 until 11 a.m. on Saturday. The cars will be on display in the CMX Cinebistro parking lot.

