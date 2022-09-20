Gwinnett residents who are either fans of electric vehicles, or are curious about them, will have a chance to see them up close in Peachtree Corners this weekend.
The city is set to host its first-ever Electric Vehicle Car Show, called Electrify PTC, at the Peachtree Corners Town Center from 8 until 11 a.m. on Saturday. The cars will be on display in the CMX Cinebistro parking lot.
“Guests will experience electric mobility firsthand and learn about the city’s continued commitment to the sustainability of the #SiliconOrchard through innovative and smart technologies, such as Peachtree Corners having the largest charging hub in Metro Atlanta,” Peachtree Corners officials said in an announcement about the event.
The city is partnering with Siemens, Mercedes-Benz, Qwik Charge, Ford, Jim Ellis, Georgia Power and other companies and groups to host the car show. The event is free to attend.
Vehicles that are expected to be on display at the show include an Audi E-tron and GT; a Chevrolet Bolt; a Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning; GMC Hummer; a Hyundai Ioniq; a Karma Revero; a Kia EV6; a Porsche Taycan; a Volkswagen I.D4; a Jaguar I-Pace; a Nissan Leaf; a Rivian — R1T; and a Tesla Roadster, Model 3, Model S P85, Model X Plaid and Model Y.
There will also be a 1982 DMC12 DeLorean that has undergone a full EV conversion using Ampere EV’s Atom Drive System.
Hybrid vehicles that will be on display at the show include a Chevrolet Volt Premier, a Kia Niro Premium EX, a Toyota Rav4 Prime and a Jeep 4XE.
The Paul Duke Stem High School’s F24 Racing Electric Race Car, which won 4th place at the Greenpower USA Talladega National Championship, and a Polaris GEM street legal personal transport will also be on display at the show.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.