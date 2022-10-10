Peachtree Corners is teaming up with a technology company and a bike riding platform to get residents of the city to spend more time using a mode of transportation that is powered by their feet rather than an engine.
The city is partnering with Colu Technologies and bike riding platform Love to Ride to launch the Choose PTC, Powered by Colu app. The application, which launched in May, is designed to encourage bike riding around Peachtree Corners by rewarding residents who choose to ride a bike to go places rather than drive their cars.
“At Love to Ride we’re always interested in finding ways to encourage and support more people to ride bikes, more often, and for transportation," Love to Ride CEO Thomas Stokell said. "Colu and the City of Peachtree Corners are doing some really interesting work with resident engagement, and we’re excited to see what we can achieve when we work together.”
Residents can download the Choose PTC app through Apple's App Store or the Google Play Store and then earn points by riding their bike for transportation. Each point equals $1 and they can be used to buy items at participating restaurants, stores and service-oriented businesses, such as gyms, yoga studios or salons, around the city.
Since October is when the annual Metro Atlanta Biketober Challenge is held, people who download the app this month then ride five miles on their bike will earn five points and review a special code that will add five more points onto their account. Anyone who logs six bike rides will earn 20 points.
“We are thrilled about this partnership with Love to Ride since it greatly aligns with our mission by encouraging citizens to take actions that benefit their city," Colu CEO Ortal Tevel said. "When we encourage people to cycle, we promote sustainability and healthy living. But even more so, when people redeem their earned points at local businesses we are driving a hyper-local economy.”
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
