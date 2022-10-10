308177423_473639358141266_4912790726894556091_n.jpg

Peachtree Corners is teaming up with a technology company and a bike riding platform to get residents of the city to spend more time using a mode of transportation that is powered by their feet rather than an engine.

The city is partnering with Colu Technologies and bike riding platform Love to Ride to launch the Choose PTC, Powered by Colu app. The application, which launched in May, is designed to encourage bike riding around Peachtree Corners by rewarding residents who choose to ride a bike to go places rather than drive their cars.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.