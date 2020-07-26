Peachtree Corners officials are getting some help from Batman and Wonder Woman to encourage residents to wear face masks, social distance and take other steps to keep the community safe during the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.
Capt. James T. Kirk, Captain America and Spiderman are helping out, too.
It’s all part of Peachtree Corners’ new “Stay Healthy” campaign where the city is using memes and cartoon panels featuring comic book and popular TV characters to encourage residents to follow recommended health guidelines, such as wearing face masks and practicing social distancing, during the pandemic.
“When the coronavirus began to spread earlier this year, we were instructed to wash our hands, avoid touching our faces and maintaining a 6-foot social distance from others when out in public,” Mayor Mike Mason said. “Now health officials are asking we take one more precaution – cover our faces when away from home and around others.”
Although there is no face mask mandate in Georgia, officials at all levels of government in the state, as well as health officials, have been encouraging residents to wear the masks while also washing hands frequently, staying home when feeling sick and practicing social distancing.
In addition to the panels featuring comic book and TV characters, Peachtree Corners’ campaign will feature Mason and City Manager Brian Johnson doing parodies of popular memes that spoof “The Great Gatsby” and “Most Interesting Man in the World.” There will also be modified takes on World War II-era Britain’s “Keep Calm and Carry On” slogan, which has become popular in America in recent years.
“The reality is, COVID-19 is not going to go away anytime soon,” Mason said. “Wearing a face covering when you are out in public is a simple act that can help contain the spread of this very contagious, and sometimes deadly, virus.”
