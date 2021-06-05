Peachtree Corners officials are teaming up with a wireless technology company and a company that works with cities on innovation to solve problems such as aging infrastructure and water scarcity to work on cellular vehicle-to-everything technology.
The city joined Jacobs People & Places Solutions and Qualcomm Technologies Inc. on Wednesday to announce a partnership that will bring the technology company to Peachtree Corners to work on the technology, which is also called C-V2X technology, at the the city’s Curiosity Lab smart city technology laboratory. The 5G-enabled lab is set up as a place where companies can come to develop next-generation Internet of Things technologies such as C-V2X.
“We’re delighted to welcome Qualcomm Technologies to Peachtree Corners – reinforcing our shared leadership in bringing the smart city vision to life in the United States,” said Brandon Branham, who is Peachtree Corners’ assistant city manager and chief technology officer. “We’ve always stressed the importance of smart connected infrastructure to support all parts of an ecosystem – from autonomous vehicles and shuttles deployed for residents, pedestrians crossing the road, smart traffic management, public safety to other areas of everyday life.
“Qualcomm Technologies’ industry-leading C-V2X technologies will greatly elevate our infrastructure, making it second-to-none for both technology developers and our residents as we connect more of society and business.”
Qualcomm is the latest technology to be attracted to Curiosity Lab, which has an autonomous vehicle test track and was set up in partnership with Sprint. The lab has served as a place where companies can come and test technologies including self-driving shuttles and self-driving scooters as well as smart city technologies.
The C-V2X technology is intended to incorporate vehicle-to-infrastructure direct communications and be compatible with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems sensors such as cameras, radar and Light Detection and Radar. Officials said in the announcement of the Qualcomm, Peachtree Corners and Jacobs partnership that the technology is expected to help cut greenhouse gas emissions by 5% to 20%.
As part of the new agreement, Qualcomm will provide the technology while Peachtree Corners will provide the test environment and Jacobs will manage the installation and project delivery. The city will also work with Commsignia to install roadside units equipped with Qualcomm Technologies’ C-V2X solution and utility vehicles which have Qualcomm Technologies’ C-V2X technology will be used to see and show how the vehicle-to-infrastructure direct communications works.
“We are pleased to be working with Jacobs and Peachtree Corners to build out a progressive smart city deployment,” said Sanjeet Pandit, who is Qualcomm Technologies Inc.’s senior director of business development and global head of Smart Cities. “This implementation further exemplifies the value and leadership in the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program ecosystem and streamlined end-to-end deployment model capabilities. This C-V2X program with the Curiosity Lab and Jacobs not only highlights the ability to implement digital road infrastructure to optimize traffic and enable safer streets across global cities, but our continued commitment to offer advanced solutions for traffic safety.
“This project is paving the way as an example of what communities can replicate and I expect these advanced end-to-end solutions to be an integral part of future smart city and smart connected spaces rollouts.”
Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President and Regional Director Tom Meinhart added, “In addition to procuring, installing and testing the Internet of Things infrastructure, we’re bringing planning expertise to help Peachtree Corners realize its smart city vision. From procurement to closeout, Jacobs and our partners work to improve safety and connectivity, while enhancing digital infrastructure and smart capabilities in the city.”
