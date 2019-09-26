Peachtree Corners resident Rich DeAugustinis didn’t even know what mesothelioma was when his wife, Tara, was diagnosed with it in March 2016.
The disease, which is a form of cancer, doesn’t get as much attention as other cancers including breast or pancreatic cancer, or leukemia. After his wife’s diagnosis, DeAugustinis got a crash course in the disease, which attacks the lungs and is sometimes called “meso” for short.
He said 10 to 15 people develop it annually in Georgia, but in the aftermath of his wife’s diagnosis, he discovered how serious of a threat it is.
“Within 24 hours of doing a little research, I realized that she was facing the fight of her life,” DeAugustinis said. “Most people, when they hear that word, they don’t know it, but they’re getting a death sentence ... Generally speaking, it’s a 95% to 98% (chance) that you’re going to die.
“It’s not a question of if, but at what point in the next two years (after receiving a diagnosis) you’re going to die.”
Rich DeAugustinis was one of the speakers at a Mesothelioma Awareness Day press conference state Rep. Beth Moore, D-Peachtree Corners, hosted at the State Capitol in Atlanta Thursday. Moore and state Sen. Sally Harrell, D-Atlanta, talked about the need for Georgia to tackle asbestos exposure, which is a leading cause of mesothelioma, which usually develops decades after the asbestos exposure occurred.
Georgia residents whose families have been affected by a relative developing mesothelioma stood behind the legislators and other other speakers on the South Wing steps at the Capitol during the press conference.
“Mesothelioma is not an innevitable part of life, or death for that matter,” Moore said. “It is a choice we make as a society. We choose to extract this known carcinogen (asbestos) from the ground. We choose to use it as a cheap building supply and it is still present in millions of homes across America, in residential and commercial properties built before the 1970s.”
In Tara DeAugistinis’ case, her family believes she was exposed to asbestos because of a baby powder that was used on her from the time she was born up until she was about 9.
“As many parents do here in the South, (hers) used baby powder to absorb moisture on their baby and, or, some moms put it in the hair — they still do it today — to absorb oil and things of that nature,” Rich DeAugustinis said after the press conference. “Her parents used it unwittingly on her and had no idea that the baby powder contained asbestos.
“So we believe that long-term exposure was the origin of her asbestos exposure that caused mesothelioma.”
After she was diagnosed with mesothelioma, one of Tara DeAugustinis’ lungs had to be removed, but it proved to be too late as the cancer had already gotten into her lymph nodes. It then spread into her other lung.
Her family stood by her time as she went through the ordeal.
“It was miserable to watch someone you love endure the pain of meso,” Rich DeAugustinis said.
Tara DeAugustinis was 46 when she was diagnosed with mesothelioma. when she died the following year, she left behind a family which has since taken up the fight for mesothelioma awareness, and against asbestos, in her memory.
Her daughter read a proclamation from Gov. Brian Kemp recognizing Thursday as Mesothelioma Day in Georgia during the press conference at the state Capitol.
Harrell said she and Moore will be working with the Georgia Environmental Protection Division throughout the later half of this year to figure out ways that Georgia can tackle asbestos and mesothelioma through legislation the pair expects to file during the General Assembly’s 2020 legislative session.
“We plan to bring legislation forward that is aimed at reducing or banning asbestos exposure to Georgia residents,” Harrell said.
DeAugustinis told the Daily Post he’d like any legislation that is introduced to raise awareness of the danger mesothelioma poses to a person’s health. He also wants the ban on asbestos use in any product used in the state, as well as across the U.S.
Although the use of asbestos has been banned in construction in the U.S. since the late 1970s, it is present in other places.
DeAugustinis also pointed to reports from earlier this year that the Federal Food and Drug Administration had found asbestos in cosmetics sold at teenage girl-geared retail shop, Claire’s, as an example of the continued threat of asbestos in society.
“We need to address the root cause, which is asbestos,” he said. “Asbestos is an issue in society. That’s not going to change or go away, unless we do something about it. That’s why I’m doing what I’m doing, to drive a dialogue, and maybe eventually a national dialogue, of standing up and making different choices to address the continuing risk in our society.”