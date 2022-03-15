An autistic Peachtree Corners resident is generating news after he left American Idol judges fighting back tears and earned a ticket to Hollywood over the weekend.

Sam Finelli's audition aired on Sunday's episode of the singing competition. During his audition, the 28-year-old Gwinnettian sang the Kacey Musgraves song, "Rainbow."

The performance not only had American Idol's judges teary-eyed by the end, though. They also gave Finelli a standing ovation.

"I love an experience and that felt like an experience," Luke Bryan told Finelli after his audition.

Lionel Ritchie told Finelli's mother, Suzie, "Sam has come in this door and blown us away because he gave us the pure Sam."

Sam Finelli is a megafan of American Idol. He loves it because it showcases people's talent that you might not otherwise see on the surface. Sam has autism but he doesn't like to focus on it because that's only a small part of him. Music has always been his best friend and though he enjoys his job at the bakery, he hopes for more. Sam's rendition of Kacey Musgraves' "Rainbow" leaves the judges and him in tears.

The audition by Finelli, who works as a bakery cashier to support himself and interact with other people, was hailed on Monday for bringing visibility not only to autism, but to what people on the spectrum are capable of doing.

"Sam has been diagnosed with autism," his mother said in a package which aired before his audition. "He's high functioning but he struggled at an early age."

The American Idol contestant added that he usually doesn't like to talk about being autistic, but Finelli and his mother said music been helpful for him.

"It was lonely growing up, but music is like my best friend," he said.

Finelli later added, "Right now, I sing in my bedroom. Right now I sing in my basement. Right now I sing in my shower. I'm afraid I'm not good enough but I'm 28. I wanted to at least try before my age maxes out the age limit for Idol. I wanted to give it a shot."

Finelli told American Idol host Ryan Seacrest that he was auditioning for the show, "because this is my dream and I'm ready to go after my dream."

And, although Finelli wasn't sure if was good enough for American Idol, the judges had a different opinion.

"Sam, you were born enough and what we consider your handicap is your gift," Ritchie told him. "Do you understand me? You are enough."

Katy Perry added, "You're 28, and the moment is now and all that you have to do is let go of all that fear and negativity and always sing from your heart. That's all you have to do, and that's exactly what you did just then, and we felt that."

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

