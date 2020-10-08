Peachtree Corners’ Finance Department recently received the highest recognition available in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, according to city officials.
The department received the Government Finance Officers Association’s Certificate of Achievement For Excellence in Financial Reporting. The award recognizes city staff’s work on Peachtree Corners 2019 financial year-end comprehensive annual financial report.
“This is an important award that validates Peachtree Corners’ commitment to go beyond the minimum requirements to prepare comprehensive annual financial reports in the spirit of transparency and full disclosure,” Assistant City Manager Brandon Branham — who was the Finance Director when the 2019 annual report was completed — said.
The annual report is produced in partnership between the Finance Department and independent auditors who verify the city’s financial position. A panel from Government Finance Officers Association judged the report to make sure it met the standards of the certificate of achievement program.
This is the second time Peachtree Corners has received the award.
“We are pleased to again receive this honor,” said City Manager Brian Johnson. “Our finance department is to be commended for this achievement as it is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting.”
