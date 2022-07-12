Peachtree Corners is using the opening of the city’s new Town Center Playground to hold a back-to-school event for residents.
The playground grand opening and back-to-School Event will be held at 10 a.m. on Aug. 1 the Peachtree Corners Town Green, which is located at 5140 Town Center Boulevard. It will include a ribbon cutting for the playground as well as an ice cream truck, bubble machines, balloon animals, face painting and bubbles with the Bubble Lady.
The playground will have custom play equipment which lets kids play on and above the ground as well as a shade structure and ADA-complaint transfer points so children with disabilities can easily access elevated activities.
The equipment that will be part of the playground includes:
♦ A We-Go-Swing which lets multiple users work together to swing.
♦ A RollerSlide where multiple kids can use it side-by-side at the same time while getting a sensory experience.
♦ A 36-foot Lounge Spinner where parents and kids can relax and spin together.
♦ The PTC Tower which has two slides, a climbing structure, stairs, two towers and a bridge that is designed to look like a miniature version of the Peachtree Corners bridge that spans Peachtree Parkway.
♦ The figure eight-shaped Quantis net structure.
♦ The Unitary Poured in Place Rubber which is a 12-foot rubberized structure that is designed to be accessible for people who use wheelchairs or walkers.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
