The year that is 2020 will be remembered as the year of COVID-19, murder hornets, Navy videos of UFOs and President-elect Joe Biden's election victory, but Peachtree Corners officials are moving to end the year on a, well, electrifying note.
The city announced on Monday that it has partnered with eMobility consulting firm Hubject to open what will be one of the largest electric vehicle charging facilities in Georgia once its remaining charging stations open later this month. The charging plaza located at the Peachtree Corners Town Center already has 12 Tesla V3 Supercharger stations, but four universal charging stations, including two 350 kilowatt chargers and two 150 kilowatt chargers, are expected to be ready for public use by the end of this month.
In all, the plaza will have 16 fast charging stations and be able to meet the charging needs of any type of electrical vehicle.
“More than 55,000 vehicles a day will pass by the new charging hub via a main corridor, reflecting our initiative’s immense impact on the larger region, in addition to Peachtree Corners residents,” Peachtree Corners City Manager Brian Johnson said. “Not only is this a significant economic driver for our city, attracting retail and other related activities, but it’s also serving as a model for other communities across the nation to follow as electrification continues to expand.”
The plaza is just the start of "electrification" plans that Peachtree Corners and Hubjet plan to roll out. In 2021, they plan to undertake more electric vehicle charging efforts and grant-funded "electrification" projects in the city. These projects, according to city officials, will help the city and its residents move toward electric vehicles, particularly around Curiosity Lab, which is Peachtree Corners' 5G-enabled smart city technology innovation hub.
“As one of the first real-world smart cities in the country, we pride ourselves in leading the way with ‘firsts’ – from fully autonomous electric shuttles driving alongside regular vehicles, the world’s first fleet of teleoperated e-scooters deployed for residents to now the largest EV charging hub in the entire metro Atlanta area,” Peachtree Corners Assistant City Manager and Chief Technology Officer Brandon Branham said. “With the help of Hubject and our partners, we were able to create an advanced infrastructure plan that further reinforces us as a model for the American city of the future – embracing the latest emerging technologies to better the lives of residents.”
Peachtree Corners officials said they partnered with Hubject on the city's comprehensive "electrification" plan to not only look at the electric vehicle charging needs of the city's residents, visitors and businesses in the present, but also in the future. They also want to serve as an example that other cities can eventually look to and follow. Hubjet and the city began working together in July to develop a "future proof" electric vehicle charging plan, and the consultant determined the city was a "EV fast-charging desert" despite a growing number of electric vehicles being owned by people and businesses in and near the city.
"We enjoy working with motivated and forward-thinking municipalities because together we are able to efficiently create a well-planned electrification strategy that supports the entire city,” Hubject North America Senior Director Thomas Doran said. “We hope that this project with Peachtree Corners will inspire other municipalities nationwide to actively begin planning their city’s electric vehicle infrastructure, ensuring residents and businesses are able to easily electrify.”
The work has received the seal of approval from one high-ranking official in Georgia.
Georgia Public Service Commissioner Tim Echols, who has long been a champion of vehicles that use alternative fuel sources, praised Peachtree Corners and Hubjet for their work on the city's "electrification" plan and the charging plaza. By placing the plaza at the Peachtree Corners Town Center, the city has made it possible for residents and visitors to recharge their vehicles while they shop or dine in the mixed-use development.
“As EV adoption increases exponentially, both in Georgia and nationally, our infrastructure will have to grow rapidly to support the needs of drivers and business owners,” Echols said. “We’re excited to see progressive municipalities like Peachtree Corners leading the way by working with partners like Hubject to create infrastructure models that can be used as learning tools within the state.”
