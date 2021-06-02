Peachtree Corners officials are speaking out about a proposed contract between the city and Gwinnett County to have Tax Commissioner Tiffany Porter's Office do billing services for the city — while likely paying a supplement to her salary.
They said they didn't have any other choice after she told the city she wouldn't do billing for non-tax fees without additional compensation. City officials said they looked at creating the city's own billing department or hiring a third-party agency to do the billing, but increased costs to Peachtree Corners would have ranged from $500,000 to $1 million per year.
“Using her office to continue billing and collecting on behalf of the city was a simple business decision,” City Manager Brian Johnson said. “It was the only fiscally prudent option we had.”
The county commission is set to vote on June 15 on contracts for Porter's office to do billing services for Peachtree Corners, Dacula and Berkeley Lake, with those contracts expected to call on the cities to pay fees that will serve as a supplement to Porter's salary, which the tax commissioner proposed earlier this year.
While Peachtree Corners does not have a city property tax, it does use the tax commissioner's office for billing of special assessment fess, such as streetlight, stormwater and sanitation fees.
After news of Porter's proposal to eight cities, with the additional compensation, was made public in March, state Rep. Chuck Efstration, R-Dacula, and state Sen. Nikki Merritt, D-Grayson, worked on an amendment to a bill moving through the legislature to block tax commissioners in counties with more than 14 cities from negotiating billing services with municipalities. It is structured in a way that it only applies to Gwinnett and Fulton counties.
It was intended to stop the salary supplements by making it so that the contracts were between the cities and their local Board of Commissioners instead of with the tax commissioner.
"However, the new law, signed by Governor Kemp on May 10, 2021, does not refer to special assessment (“non-tax”) fees, which are also collected on tax bills," city officials said in a statement. "Commissioner Porter has stated that she will not collect these fees unless she is paid to do so."
An internal Gwinnett County memo sent to media outlets in late May showed county officials expected Peachtree Corners to agree to pay $1.80 per parcel to the county for reimbursement for producing and sending bills, as well as collecting fee payments. The memo also showed county officials expect the city to agree to pay an additional $2 per tax parcel directly to Porter, which will create a $27,532 supplement to her annual salary.
Under the new contract, city officials said they expect the cost of using the county to do the billing to double from about $25,000 to $50,000 per year, but Peachtree Corners leaders said they do not expect that cost increase to be passed along to residents.
"The city will absorb the additional costs," city officials said
