When Peachtree Corners officials were approached in 2019 about the city participating in the federal Urban County program with its fellow Gwinnett cities and the county itself, they were given a few days to look at impact of participating versus not participating and make a decision.
Without a whole lot of time to think it over, and without knowing the county would be impacted if the city did not participate, Peachtree Corners’ leaders decided to pass on the offer.
Flash forward to this past Tuesday and the situation was very different. The city’s leaders, armed with new information from the county, are considering joining the program.
“It wasn’t like there was a nefarious reason (for not participating in 2019),” City Manager Brian Johnson told the City Council this past week. “It’s just that we were looking at it like, ‘Eh there’s no interest in it. We don’t have any projects.’ We didn’t know it was penalizing anybody else.
“It was like, ‘Eh, we don’t need it’ ... but, some things have changed and we’re that much older and wiser and grayer so we could do it.”
Peachtree Corners is the only Gwinnett city — the only part of Gwinnett in fact — that does not participate in the Urban County program. The federal program is set up to help communities get HUD assistance grant funding.
Gwinnett cities who opt to participate in the program with the county, as well as qualified residents who live in those cities, can apply to the county’s HUD program for community development block grants.
A qualified resident is a person who lives within a low-income census tract within a community. There are only two census tracts in Peachtree Corners that meet that criteria. Both tracts are in the southern part of the city, near the Gwinnett-DeKalb county line along the Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Buford Highway corridors.
If a city does not participate in the program with the county, its qualified residents have to apply to the state for assistance.
In that scenario, Peachtree Corners residents would have compete against a much larger pool of applicants from across Georgia, and they would therefore be less likely to get approved for help.
The situation would be different, however, if the city participated in the program because residents would instead apply to county officials for help, according to Johnson. The county receives the federal funding and then acts as a clearinghouse to distribute grant funding to participating cities.
“So, there’s potentially a greater chance that they might receive some of this and, certainly with the county’s efforts on this resource center, would get more attention and assistance than they would if they went directly to the state,” the city manager said.
The city can, by participating in the program, seek community development block grant funding for efforts such as sidewalk installation; drainage, street or accessibility improvements; or community or senior center construction.
“It’s a tool in the tool box,” Peachtree Corners Mayor Pro Tem Weare Gratwick said.
Gwinnett County officials also said, while the city could not use the funds to directly offer a program such as a food pantry, it would be able to partner with a community nonprofit to do one. The nonprofit could then seek grant funding from the county to support the food bank.
City Councilman Eric Christ said the council did not know a lot of benefits, and adverse affects, that not participating in the program presented.
“As Brian presented it, he said, ‘Hey the county’s reached out to us sort of last minute and said would you like to participate,’” Christ said. “And, the council’s questions were. ‘What does that get us? Why would we do that?’ At that time, the context was really around, ‘Well, if you want to apply for CDBG funds, you would do it now to the county, not to the state.’
“We didn’t have any proposed projects. We asked staff, ‘Well, do you have any projects that are shovel ready?’ And, they said, ‘No, we don’t have any,’ and we said, ‘Well OK, we could always still apply to the state if we did have programs.’ “
A major difference this time around is that Gwinnett County Commissioner Kirkland Carden, who just became Peachtree Corners’ county commissioner on Jan. 1 because of redistricting, as well as county staff who had not been involved in the discussions three years ago are now participating in discussions with the city.
Carden, who is a former Duluth city councilman, was able to provide Peachtree Corners officials with more information about how a city could benefit from participation than they previously received in 2019.
Peachtree Corners also has until June 30 to get a signed agreement back to the county. If the city agrees to participate, it would join the program in 2024 ahead of a full cycle that will begin in 2025.
“Given the different climate changes that have happened, we wanted to give an opportunity to the city and be proactive in making sure we further solidified partnerships,” Gwinnett County Housing and Community Development Division Director Matt Elder said.
One piece of information Peachtree Corners officials said they have now that they did not have in 2019 is the details on how not participating in the program affects Gwinnett County as a whole.
County and city officials said Gwinnett is missing out on $350,000 per year by not having Peachtree Corners participate because of the population its inclusion adds.
“Since 2019, we’ve lost out on $1.75 million,” Carden said.
There is another reason why Peachtree Corners officials are now looking at possibly participating in the program: the city has established a redevelopment authority that did not exist when participation was suggested in 2019.
“The redevelopment zone that our RDA looks at developing does in fact include these two census tracts,” Johnson said. “So, we might be in a position now in which, through the RDA’s work, there could be public infrastructure projects that resources from this could be brought to bear on.”
