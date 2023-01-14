When Peachtree Corners officials were approached in 2019 about the city participating in the federal Urban County program with its fellow Gwinnett cities and the county itself, they were given a few days to look at impact of participating versus not participating and make a decision.

Without a whole lot of time to think it over, and without knowing the county would be impacted if the city did not participate, Peachtree Corners’ leaders decided to pass on the offer.