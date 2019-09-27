Olli driverless autonomous shuttle

Local Motors' Olli autonomous shuttle passes by the front of Peachtree Corners City Hall during a test run before the city opened its Curiosity Lab and autonomous vehicle track earlier this month. City residents can begin riding the shuttle Tuesday.

 File Photo

Peachtree Corners officials have talked a lot about the city's autonomous vehicle test track in recent years.

On Tuesday, city residents will get a chance to see what that talk was all about.

The city will host a Ride Olli event at 11 a.m. at City Hall, 310 Technology Parkway. Olli is the name of Phoenix, Ariz.-based Local Motors' 10-seat driverless shuttle.

Mayor Mike Mason, City councilman Alex Wright and representatives of Local Motors are expected to speak at the event. Residents can begin riding Olli as soon as the remarks end.

Peachtree Corners officials said Local Motors will operate two shuttles on the city's 1.5-mile, 5G-enabled Curiosity Lab autonomous vehicle test track between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. 

Residents can ride the shuttles for free during those times as well. The track is located on Technology Parkway.

Local Motors recently previewed Olli at Peachtree Corners City Hall at a test track ribbon cutting that was part of the opening of the Smart City Expo in Atlanta.

