While residents shelter-in-place because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Peachtree Corners officials are offering kids a way to channel their creativity and occupy their time.
The city announced on Thursday that it will post images for children to print out and color each week for four weeks. The images will be available on the city's website.
"Although school-age children continue their studies online, there still is a good bit of idle time," city officials said in a statement. "Taking walks in the neighborhood, playing video games, watching reruns on TV does help wile away the hours, but it leaves little opportunity to explore one’s creative side. To reduce screen time and keep those creative juices flowing, the city of Peachtree Corners is launching an arts project called 'Color Our Heroes' to help recognize the men and women who are keeping us safe during the pandemic."
City officials will post a new illustration on peachtreecornersga.gov for kids to color each week for the next four weeks. The first illustration will feature doctors and nurses.
Subsequent weeks will feature illustrations depicting garbage collectors, EMS personnel and teachers.
The "Color Our Heroes" illustrations will be available on a drop down menu under the "residents" tab on the city's website.
After children finish coloring the illustrations, their families are encouraged to take photos of the artwork and post it on social media using the hashtags #colorourheros, #peachtreecornersga and #peachtreecorners. They are then encouraged to hang the finished illustration in their windows or on their doors.
