Peachtree Corners leaders have set the membership for the city's new redevelopment authority.
The authority's nine members were confirmed in December. The group is tasked with finding residential, recreational, business, commercial and industrial properties that can be redeveloped — or "reimagined" as city officials described it — with new uses that can meet Peachtree Corners' needs. The authority's board is made up of attorneys, real estate professionals, educators, engineers and people with backgrounds in similar backgrounds and were picked to represent a cross section of the city's geography and racial and gender makeup. Councilman Phil Sadd and Mayor Pro Tem Weare Gratwick will serve on the board, but as ex-officio non-voting members, city officials said.
“Since our city was incorporated in July 2012, the city council has sought ways to reinvigorate areas of the city that may be renewed in ways more beneficial to Peachtree Corners,” Mayor Mike Mason said. “We believe establishing a Redevelopment Authority will have a positive impact and will benefit our entire city.”
The Redevelopment Authority was established by state law, and their terms are designed to eventually be staggered, with some inaugural members serving two-year terms and others serving four-year terms. The inaugural members of the board will include: Shaun Adams; Michelle Lara; Jay Ashtiani; April Noa; Scott Haggard; Bo Reddic; Andrew Kroll; Sherry Scruggs; and Jun Lin.
The board will have the power to plan, administer and implement redevelopment projects, as well as community improvement projects, and can help secure public funding for industrial, commercial or residential improvement or expansion projects.
“We are transitioning into an increasingly urbanized city, resulting in a decreasing amount of undeveloped property,” Peachtree Corners City Manager, Brian Johnson said. “This requires economic development activity to be more innovative as new projects have to be planned and built on previously developed properties.”
