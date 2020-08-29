Randy Gilbert selected the name, and on a rainy Tuesday afternoon the longtime Peachtree Corners resident got to do the honors as the city held a ribbon cutting for the new section of what will eventually be an 11.5-mile multi-use trail system.
The 1/3 of a mile section of trail will be called “Corners Connector,” thanks to Gilbert’s submission to the city’s name-the-trail contest, which had more than 150 entrants. City officials said the city-wide trail will wind throughout the community, connecting neighborhoods to parks, shops, restaurants and offices.
“The trail is a great asset to Peachtree Corners and well worth the effort to build it,” Gilbert said. “I can see many people enjoying it in the years to come.”
The new section of the trail runs around a portion of the 7-acre Technology Park Lake. This newest section has a plaque dedicated to Lee Tucker, city officials said, in recognition of his efforts in ensuring the city had the land needed for the trail expansion. Future plans will include the trail to encircle the entire lake.
City officials said residents have voiced, in in-person and online surveys, the high value they place on having multi-use trails in the community.
The city envisions that the Corners Connector will not only serve as an alternate means of travel but will also be a linear park offering unique amenities and programs for its residents.
“This is an exciting moment for our city,” Peachtree Corners Mayor Mason said during Tuesday’s event. “We hope our citizens, and those who work here in Tech Park, enjoy this new amenity. We look forward to celebrating each section of our ‘Corners Connector’ trail as it is completed.
“We are also conducting feasibility study now to add a 3-and-a-half mile walking trail along Crooked Creek. We hope to have more news on that proposed section soon.”
In addition to celebrating the trail addition, Mason and the City Council also unveiled the first of six sculptures to be placed throughout the city.
The new button-shaped sculpture, which is located at the entrance to the lake-side trail section, is part of a Gwinnett-wide effort by a nonprofit organization, Button Art, to showcase the county. The city plans to install a total of six of the round shaped Button Art sculptures, each depicting a theme based on the area of town in which it is located. Button Art, Inc. is a nonprofit created to further the love of art in Gwinnett County. The project was inspired by Button Gwinnett, the county’s namesake.
The city’s first sculpture features a friendly looking robot walking a robotic dog, a nod to the many high-tech businesses located within Technology Park. The city said local artist Lance Campbell has designed the artwork for the city’s six sculptures which are among 200 that will be sprinkled throughout the county.
You can go to for more information on the Button Art project.
