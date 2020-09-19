Redevelopment and revitalization of the Holcomb Bridge corridor was one of the first goals Peachtree Corners had after its establishment was approved by voters nearly a decade ago.
It may have taken nearly 10 years to get there, but Mayor Mike Mason said this past week that the city is preparing to make good on that goal.
Mason used his virtual State of the City Address, which was released Wednesday, to highlight an effort to create a Peachtree Corners redevelopment authority.
"Redevelopment of this area has been on our list for a number of years, since actually the beginning of the city," Mason said as he walked toward Holcomb Bridge Road in the video. "Our recent initiative in this area is to create the redevelopment authority.
"Now the redevelopment authority's mission will be to improve commercial activity and improve housing choices in this area. It's going to be bounded on the west by Winter's Chapel (Road), on the east by Buford Highway and then, as Winter's Chapel wraps around, Spalding (Drive) on the north."
Traditionally, Mason has held an in-person State of the City Address in late summer, but this year is not a traditional year and the COVID-19 pandemic forced the city to try the video format instead. Despite the change in format, it still gave Mason an opportunity to highlight new efforts, such as the redevelopment authority, taking place in the city.
It is not clear yet when the redevelopment authority will be formed. Peachtree Corners is preparing to solicit interest among residents to serve on the authority board, however.
Mason said can look for information about applications to be released on social media and the city's website, but he did not specify in his video when that may happen.
"If you're interested, you can contact one of the people at City Hall to find out more about this opportunity," Mason said.
The mayor also talked about projects the city has completed in the last year, such as: the opening of Curiosity Lab; the addition of new playground and exercise equipment and the raised stage in the Town Center park; the widening of Spalding Drive, between Holcomb Bridge Road and Winter's Chapel Road; and the recent dedication of the entrance to the city's multi-use trail at the lakes at Technology Park.
He also talked about the pedestrian bridge that is under construction over Peachtree Parkway, connecting the Town Center with The Forum shopping center.
"One of the things about the bridge is it is the northern-most point of the (city's) multi-use trail," Mason said.
That connection will serve as a jumping off point for an elevated trail over a botanical garden at the Town Center. The elevated trail is expected to begin in the spring.
The mayor also said the city is planning to to construct the Crooked Creek Trail. That trail will start at the Chattahoochee River near Sandy Springs and cross Peachtree Corners Circle and Holcomb Bridge Road and run alongside Peachtree Parkway before crossing that road to connect with the multi-use trail at Technology Park.
"That is something significant for us because not only does the Crooked Creek Trail provide an opportunity for recreation — it's a great recreational amenity for the people who live in this area — but it's also an amenity for re-development," Mason said.
