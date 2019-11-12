Gwinnett County police charged a Peachtree Corners man with second-degree vehicular homicide after a mid-day accident on Monday at Jones Mill Spur and Peachtree Corners Circle.
Police said 25-year-old Chequan Burkett was traveling northbound on Peachtree Corners Circle when the accident occurred at approximately 11:15 a.m. He told police, as he was approaching the intersection of Jones Mill Spur, the vehicle in front of him hit his brake causing him to swerve into oncoming traffic. After he swerved into traffic, he was involved in a head-on collision with a gold Honda Accord.
The driver of the gold Honda Accord, 37-year-old Min Kim of Hartwell, died as a result of his injuries.
Burkett was arrested and booked in Gwinnett County Jail on charges of second-degree vehicular homicide and failure to maintain lane. He is currently out on bond.
Both roads closed on Monday afternoon, resulting in heavy traffic delays.
The road has been reopened. https://t.co/C19WlwNgIg— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) November 11, 2019