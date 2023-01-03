Peachtree Corners may tackle revitalization of the Holcomb Bridge corridor by pursuing an Atlanta Belt Line-style approach or taking a more “buying up commercial property” approach, according to the city’s second-in-command.
Mayor Pro Tem Weare Gratwick highlighted some options that are being considered for revitalizing the Holcomb Bridge corridor during Peachtree Corners’ State of the City Address. The options are expected to the come to the City Council from the Peachtree Corners Redevelopment Authority.
Holcomb Bridge has long been a corridor that Peachtree Corners officials have discussed revitalizing since the city was established more than 10 years ago.
“We’re trying to create a catalyst for redevelopment,” Gratwick said. “This may range buying an older commercial property along Holcomb Bridge Road and revitalizing to taking a lesson from the successful Atlanta Belt Line and expanding the Crooked Creek Trail to include some boardwalk plazas, which might have food trucks, a small concert stage and a small park.
“The point is to create some amenities which creates economic activity to encourage the development community to invest private funds in redevelopment.”
The State of the City Address was a little different this year in that it was introduced by Mayor Mike Mason, but it was delivered by Gratwick. It was also different from other cities in Gwinnett in that, rather than being a speech delivered at a formal event, it was instead delivered as a video on YouTube.
The video highlighted some projects that have wrapped up in the last year, but also focused on some projects that residents will see underway in 2023 and the years to come.
Holcomb Bridge’s revitalization certainly falls in the later category, but there are a few other big projects that officials are highlighting.
One of the big redevelopment projects that is underway is Intuitive Surgical, which is moving its east coast headquarters to Peachtree Corners and redeveloping part of Tech Park. Intuitive, which already has a presence in Peachtree Corners, will bring 1,200 new jobs to the city with an average salary of more than $130,000 per year.
“Construction of the new Intuitive Surgical campus is well underway and local recruiting has already begun,” Gratwick said. “We are approaching a point where we will have more jobs in the city than residents, which is a sign of a healthy, vibrant community.”
The development project is expected to represent more than $500 million in investment by Intuitive and the campus is set to open in 2024. The project is also expected to generate 19,000 hotel visits each year with people coming to Peachtree Corners from around the world to visit the state-of-the-art surgical campus.
Another project highlighted in the State of the City video is North American Properties’ redevelopment of The Forum at Peachtree Corners. The mixed-use redevelopment is expected to add outdoor green spaces, a performance area, a hotel, a food hall, a parking deck and residential uses to The Forum.
“(The Forum) will be the site of the city’s largest redevelopment project to date,” Gratwick said. “It is really hard to believe The Forum is over 20 years old and in need of some attention. Vacancies had gotten to 25% and were threatening to go higher.
“Everyone agreed we had to do something to save it.”
Gratwick also addressed some apartment projects that have been approved in the city while talking about residential developments.
“(Because of) the current environment of rising interest rates, higher home values in our community and a lack of available land to build, combined with an increased demand to live near where we work, there is a strong demand for apartments,” Gratwick said.
“There have been a few proposed to the council recently, some the council has approved and some the council has denied. We expect the demand for housing to remain strong and, unfortunately, we can’t draw a circle around the city and say, ‘No apartments here.’ That’s just not legal.”
Gratwick did say that city leaders do want residents to provide feedback for an upcoming update to the city’s land use plan. The update is expected to put a greater emphasis on meeting the city’s housing needs.
Peachtree Corners leaders will ask residents for input on where new housing would be appropriate.
“Once the comprehensive plan kicks off early (in 2023), there will be opportunities to participate through various channels including community forums and online,” Gratwick said. “At these forums, you can learn more about questions, such as when you talk about land use decisions, what are the legal constraints we work under, how much housing do we need and what impact do apartments have on a community.”
While apartments are one factor in housing discussions taking place in Peachtree Corners, there are other types of housing projects underway as well.
One example is Waterside, a housing development geared toward empty nesters with single-family and town homes underway with independent and assisted living residences planned in the future.
Mason said the projects highlighted in the video, including several that have been completed in the last year, show that Peachtree Corners remains in “great shape.”
“After 10 years, there’s a lot to be proud of and it’s not just due to a great City Council, but to the balanced approach to new development and redevelopment that we’ve followed for the past 10 years,” Mason said.
