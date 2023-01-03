Screen Shot 2023-01-02 at 8.44.39 PM 2.png

Peachtree Corners Mayor Pro Tem Weare Gratwick, left, and Mayor Mike Mason address city residents in the State of the City Address video.

 Photo: Peachtree Corners/YouTube

Peachtree Corners may tackle revitalization of the Holcomb Bridge corridor by pursuing an Atlanta Belt Line-style approach or taking a more “buying up commercial property” approach, according to the city’s second-in-command.

Mayor Pro Tem Weare Gratwick highlighted some options that are being considered for revitalizing the Holcomb Bridge corridor during Peachtree Corners’ State of the City Address. The options are expected to the come to the City Council from the Peachtree Corners Redevelopment Authority.

After 10 years as a city, together, we have accomplished a lot, and we look forward to a bright future.