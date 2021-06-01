The first person Fraser Duke remembers hearing use what is arguably the granddaddy of all curse words was a property owner who was confronting his father over plans for Technology Park in what would eventually become Peachtree Corners.
The park was part of Paul Duke's vision to create a technology hub in western Gwinnett which would be filled with companies who could attract Georgia Tech graduates and prevent them from leaving for jobs in other states. That area was, at the time, a remote and rural area, however.
"I was in downtown Norcross and this guy came up — a huge guy — and started cussing at my father," Fraser Duke said. "He said, 'There's no (two expletives) way you're going to build anything on my property' ... That was the first time I found out 'F' was a bad word because I asked my mother what it meant, and she gave my father the meanest stare I've seen in a long time.
"But, I hid behind (Paul Duke) and I was shaking, and he was smiling. He said, 'It's always nice to get the first 'No' out of the way.'"
Paul Duke's son shared that story recently to help illustrate some of the history of the Peachtree Corners area, which has been captured in a new book by Carole Townsend, titled "Peachtree Corners, Georgia: The History of an Innovative and Remarkable City, 1777-2020." The city launched the book with a party held last Thursday.
As Peachtree Corners approaches a celebration of a full decade of cityhood in 2022, its leaders approached Townsend about writing a book to capture the area's history while people who had been around long enough to remember many of the stories were still alive to share them.
The book includes the nine-year history city of Peachtree Corners, but it also looks back far back before that and includes the history of Native American residents as well as the Pinckneyville and Mechanicsville communities.
"At the time when they asked me to write this book, the city was seven years old and I was like, 'Well, you're going to have a pamphlet, a little brochure, so let's take the footprint of the city and go back as far as we can find, to the Creek and Cherokee habitation,' " Townsend said.
In addition to looking at the area when Native Americans still lived there, as well as Pinckneyville and Mechanicsville, the book also includes the histories of: the Nesbit and Medlock families; the Crowell brothers; the Winters Chapel area; Neely farm; the Civil War's impact on western Gwinnett; the establishment of the city of Peachtree Corners; The Forum; the Peachtree Corners Town Center; and, of course, Paul Duke and the creation of Technology Park.
"Our tagline, 'Innovative and Remarkable,' is really about documenting the accomplishments of those people who came before us," Peachtree Corners Mayor Mike Mason said.
A figure who looms large in Peachtree Corners' history is Paul Duke, who came up with the city's name when he was developing Atlanta Technology Park in the 1960s.
In the book, Townsend wrote that friends of Duke claimed he came up with the name between two roads with "Peachtree" in the name — Peachtree Parkway and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — crossed each other in that area.
The book's author pointed out that Technology Park's development and early operations in the 1960s and 1970s were juxtaposed against an era where some residents still made moonshine, three Gwinnett County police officers were murdered and "Hustler" publisher Larry Flynt was shot while walking to the old county courthouse on the Lawrenceville Square.
"You're looking at the wild, wild whatever of Gwinnett County and this guy comes out here with a singular vision and says, 'I'm going to keep Georgia Tech graduates here by building a technology mecca,' " Townsend said. "That, to me, took some backbone."
Townsend compared Technology Park with a renewed effort in recent years to revitalize Peachtree Corners as a technology hub, particularly with the city's smart city laboratory, Curiosity Lab, where autonomous vehicles and other smart city-oriented technologies are tested. The lab's opening is one of the last topics covered in the book.
"It's futuristic crazy, and it's brilliant," Townsend said. "Could Paul Duke have envisioned that? He had the capacity but, my gosh, we're talking about the 1960s to now. What would he think? What would he think?"
The Peachtree Corners history book is expected to be available for purchase soon through the city's website, www.peachtreecornersga.gov.
