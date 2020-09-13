Peachtree Corners is teaming up with an international technology innovation company to roll out a new artificial intelligence-based smart city management system.
The city recently announced its new partnership with IPGallery while explaining the benefits of the new system, which they said can offer a “delivers a holistic view of all IoT and smart devices” from a single centralized control room.
“We have data coming from a variety of devices and services across the city: from our smart parking sensors, our smart cameras, bus routes, traffic signals, environmental sensors, DSRC units in the roads to Wi-Fi access points and everything in between,” Peachtree Corners Chief Technology Officer Brandon Branham said. “Over time, even more parts of our city will become connected, so it’s absolutely critical to formulate this data into actionable insights that result in our leadership team making quick, data-driven decisions for the benefit of city operations, our residents and overall safety across the municipality.
“Our work with IPgallery allows us to do this from just one platform, in addition to allowing us to protect our larger ecosystem from the cyber threats of the future.”
Peachtree Corners has been positioning itself in recent years to be a model of how smart cities can work. Prior to the announcement of the partnership with IPGallery the city set out to develop an autonomous vehicle test test and worked with Sprint to establish a 5G wiFi environment centered around the city’s Curiosity Lab. The lab is designed to be a living laboratory where smart city technologies can be developed.
Officials said the partnership with IPGallery will let Peachtree Corners make decisions that are based on information gathered from devices that are connected across a smart city environment while also using its data points and intelligent connectivity for visualization. The city and IPGallery will also look at how changes in certain areas can impact or have an effect on different parts of Peachtree Corners.
Those areas include: demands put on transit systems when crowds gather in one area; how digital messaging boards are updated, or if they are updated, when Wi-Fi counts see a significant rise; what steps the city takes in emergencies to restore normalcy as quickly as possible.
“We have been working diligently to help cities across the world unlock the value of their data, visualize current and predictive statuses and make “smart” decisions, using our AI/ML software,” IPgallery co-founder and CEO Avihai Degani said. “Partnering with Peachtree Corners, one of the first true smart cities in the United States, gives us an extraordinary opportunity to test our real-time and streaming analytics with cutting-edge technology and with new intelligent connectivity, including edge compute and a live 5G environment. At the Curiosity Lab and the city overall, we have a unique opportunity to enrich our functionality through operation with real-world use cases and connected devices, such as smart traffic signals, cameras, bus routes and e-scooters. The key is to turn all of this data that comes from these devices into actionable insights, leading the way toward smarter communities.”
