The city of Peachtree Corners recently earned the distinction of being the first municipality in the country to install surface solar panels on its roadways.
Earlier this month, the city unveiled its solar roadway system, which it says produces energy for a solar-charged EV charging station at city hall. The sun-driven throughfare is located in a section of Technology Parkway’s autonomous vehicle test lane and is expected to produce more than 1,300 kilowatt-hours of electricity per year, which will be provided to a Level 2 EV charger at city hall.
The roadway was provided to the city through a partnership with The Ray, a nonprofit living laboratory and proving ground located along an 18-mile portion of Interstate 85 in western Georgia that seeks to “transform the transportation infrastructure of the future” with plans to build a zero-carbon, zero-waste, zero-death highway system.
In 2018, The Ray was a finalist for the Fast Company World Changing Ideas Award and was also featured as one of “Ten Best Ways to Save the Planet” on the Weather Channel.
“As further reinforcement of Peachtree Corners’ leadership in introducing and developing the latest technologies in a real-world environment, we’re excited to have been working with The Ray to install the country’s first road surface solar panels…,” said Brandon Branham, chief technology officer and assistant city manager of Peachtree Corners, in a news release.
“While this new form of 100 % green, renewable energy will begin with supplying power to an EV charging station, our vision is to begin to power more existing infrastructure across the city, off-grid. We look forward to installing more panels throughout, which may include sidewalks, bike lanes and many more surfaces.”
The Wattway solar roadway panels were made by the French transportation company Colas Group, in concert with the French National Solar Energy Institute.
The solar-charged roadway is just the latest infrastructure wrinkle for the city that calls itself “the United States’ premiere smart city,” joining the world’s first fleet of teleoperated e-scooters, a fully autonomous shuttle service utilized by residents and a solar roadway to the largest electric vehicle charging station in the region.
“We are thrilled to be installing a solar panel for the first time in an American city,” said Harriet Anderson Langford, founder and president of The Ray. “Our entire organization, with the help of key corporate partners, is dedicated to advancing the future of transportation infrastructure around the world.
“We have had lots of success using roadways, as well as unused interstate right-of-way, to generate massive amounts of electricity for EVs. Proving this technology in an environment like Peachtree Corners helps us further demonstrate its effectiveness while moving us toward implementation on a larger scale.”
For more information, visit www.peachtreecornersga.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.