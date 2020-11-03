Peachtree Corners recently got something it’s never had before in the city’s short lifetime: a package store.
Corners Fine Wine and Spirits opened in mid-September at 5730 Peachtree Parkway. It’s the first package store to open in Peachtree Corners since the city was established in 2012. Voters in the city voted 1,394 to 492 in 2014 to pass a referendum to let Peachtree Corners issue permits for retail package stores.
“These three businessmen are to be commended for their persistence,” Peachtree Corners Mayor Mike Mason said. “We applaud their efforts in following through the process. It’s taken a few years, but looking around the store, it was well worth the wait. We wish them great success.”
The business is owned by Gerald Davidson and Stuart Cross, who began working on plans for the business with John Curry not long after Peachtree Corners was established, according to city officials. Curry died earlier this year.
Corners Fine Wine and Spirits includes 12,000-square feet of space and includes a plaque dedicated to Curry. His widow, Libby installed the plaque during an opening and ribbon cutting celebration in September.
