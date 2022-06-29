The Peachtree Corners Festival will be held from Friday until Sunday at the Peachtree Corners Town Green. This year’s festival will celebrate the 10th anniversary of Peachtree Corners officially becoming a city.
Photo: Peachtree Corners Festival/Facebook
Believe it or not, but this weekend marks a decade since Peachtree Corners officially became a city.
And, what’s a birthday without a three-day party.
This year’s 11th Annual Peachtree Corners Festival will be held from Friday night until Sunday at the Peachtree Corners Town Green. Friday marks the official anniversary of when Peachtree Corners became a city.
“Come celebrate the 10th anniversary of the city of Peachtree Corners and our country’s Independence Day,” festival organizers said in an announcement on social media. “There will be great food, live music, exquisite car show and lots of local businesses to shop.”
The Peachtree Corners Festival will kick off Friday night with a concert featuring The Drifters at 7:30 p.m. Festivities will then be held from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday and from noon until 5 p.m. on Sunday.
As usual, the festival will include arts and craft vendors as well as bubble fun, sand art, clowns, slide and face painting for kids, food, two classic car shows and musical performances.
The Town Green is located at 5140 Town Center Boulevard in Peachtree Corners.
