The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada recently honored Peachtree Corners with a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.
The certificate is awarded to municipalities in the United States and Canada that achieve the highest standards of governmental accounting and financial reporting.
To earn the award, the Annual Report was judged by an impartial panel to have met the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate the city’s financial story to its residents and business community.
“We strive to ensure that our financial reporting is worthy of this important award. It validates Peachtree Corners’ commitment to sound financial accountability,” said Cory Salley, Director of Finance. “This award is a real honor, because it recognizes that we are handling the finances of Peachtree Corners in an efficient and effective manner.”
This marks the third consecutive year that Peachtree Corners has earned this prestigious financial reporting award. The GFOA has also honored Peachtree Corners with the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award in recognition of outstanding budget preparation for the past four consecutive years.
“These awards are significant because they recognize our ongoing commitment to fiduciary responsibility and financial transparency,” City Manager Brian Johnson said. “Peachtree Corners is dedicated to fiscal responsibility at every level.”
The Government Finance Officers Association, based in Chicago, is a non-profit professional association serving approximately 17,500 government finance professionals. It has offices in Chicago and Washington, D.C., and serves the member organizations by advancing uniform standards and procedures in financial management for governments and assisting with professional development for public finance managers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.