Peachtree Corners recently handed out more than $2.5 million to help more than 100 small businesses in the city that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A total of $2.66 million, which came from CARES Act funding, was distributed in the form of grants to 118 qualified local businesses to help with relief. Restaurants, retail stores, hair and nail salons and fitness centers were targeted to receive the grants although other businesses, such as daycares and medical offices, that did not fall in those categories also received grants if they met criteria laid out by Peachtree Corners, city officials said.
“We all depend on the many small businesses in our city,” Peachtree Corners Mayor Mike Mason said. “We are very pleased that the city has the opportunity to help our small business community. These grants will also certainly go a long way in helping our city’s long-term economic recovery.”
The grants ranged in size from $1,000 to $50,000 and can be used to pay rent, payroll, utilities and inventory costs. The breakdown on how funds were distributed was 50% for restaurants, 9% to nail and hair salons, 5% to retail stores, 4% to fitness centers and 25% to local businesses that did not fall in one of the target categories.
“We received over 160 applications for the Small Business Assistance Program,” Peachtree Corners Finance Director Cory Salley said. “City staff spent countless hours reviewing applications and communicating with businesses to get the required documents to make informed decisions.”
Taqueria del Mar owner Andrew Hoppen praised the city for offering the grants to the small businesses.
"This grant is essentially oxygen for my small restaurant,” Hoppen said. “Ever since the pandemic, we have been forced to operate at 60-70% capacity of prior years. In a business with margins in the 3-6% range, one can quickly surmise how difficult this has been. I am certain that without the assistance we have received, we would be forced to close our doors permanently."
