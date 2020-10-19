Peachtree Corners City Councilman Phil Sadd is planning to give residents an opportunity to hear about Gwinnett County's transit referendum, COVID-19, crime prevention, flu shots and several other activities taking place in the city this week.
Sadd will host a virtual town hall meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Gwinnett County commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash is expected to join the councilman for at least part of the online meeting with residents as she talks about the referendum, which is appearing on the Nov. 3 ballot.
“It is important that voters are provided with information about this referendum so they can make an informed decision,” Sadd said. “I have invited Gwinnett County Chairwoman Charlotte Nash to join me during the Town Hall to provide an overview of the referendum.
"We want to provide our citizens an opportunity to understand the proposal and be able to ask questions.”
The online meeting is expected to include an open question and answer session where residents can express concerns or ask questions about topics being discussed.
Residents can view the meeting live at bit.ly/31mrA0K.
If residents chooses to dial-in only, the number is +1-415-655-0002 and they should use the access code 132 521 5700.
Anyone who would like to ask question through the online viewing portal should click on a round icon at the bottom of their screen that has an outline of a person. That will bring up the participants panel. In that panel, there will be a hand-shaped icon that they can click to raise their virtual "hand" to let organizers know they want to ask a question.
Dial-in participants who want to ask a question only have to press *3 on their phone.
The full list of topics slated to be discussed at the forum include:
• The transit referendum
• Project activities, including the Crooked Creek Trail, the pedestrian bridge and the Spalding Drive widening
• COVID-19-related initiatives designed to support local businesses
• Crime prevention efforts
• Curiosity Lab Innovation Center
• A drive-thru flu shot clinic at City Hall
