Peachtree Corners City Councilman Eric Christ spent a week this fall learning more about taking a leadership role in addressing regional issues.
Christ participated in the Atlanta Regional Commission’s Regional Leadership Institute program in Savannah earlier this fall. He and other institute participants dealt with a wide range of issues that the ARC deals with, including transportation planning, transit, public health, regional investments and housing affordability as part of the program.
“This year’s participants represent a true cross-section of metro Atlanta leadership. This is valuable, as it requires true collaboration to take on our region’s complex challenges in a meaningful way,” ARC Executive Director Doug Hooker said. “This year’s immersive, in-depth approach ensures that RLI remains a highly effective way of deepening metro Atlanta’s network of leaders and encouraging them to tackle challenges through a regional lens.”
Peachtree Corners officials said the week-long Regional Leadership Institute brings leaders from across the ARC’s 11-county footprint together to learn how the issues facing the region intersect with each other, as well as how to build a regional approach to address those issues. Participants come from a cross section of disciplines and across geographical boundaries.
More than 1,500 leaders in local and state government, the business community, civic and nonprofit organizations have participated in the leadership institute program since it began in 1991.
