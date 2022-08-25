In timing that perhaps only Cinderella could appreciate, the Peachtree Corners City Council voted only a minute or two before midnight Tuesday night to approve plans to redevelop the European-styled Forum Peachtree Corners.
The vote, which was a 6-1 decision, came after about four-and-a-half hours of discussion on the proposed redevelopment. In addition to numerous questions from council members, 14 community members —including a mix of residents, business owners, representatives of two chambers of commerce and tourism officials — spoke in favor of the redevelopment while 10 people spoke against it.
Councilman Alex Wright cast the lone dissenting vote against the proposal from North American Properties, which owns the Forum.
North American's proposal includes a boutique hotel, which will have at least 100 guest rooms, as well as 381 multifamily residential units, a parking deck, a food hall-type area and green space with an amphitheater for social events, such as live music and group yoga events.
The Council also voted 4-3 to approve a separate project proposed by North American Properties, called Innovation Lofts, that will be on Peachtree Corners Circle and back up to the city's Town Center and botanical gardens. This project includes 249 multifamily units.
Wright, as well as Councilman Phil Sadd and Councilwoman Lorri Christopher cast the "No" votes against the Innovation Lofts proposal.
While the city's planning commission had recommended approval of the Forum redevelopment application, it had gone the other way on the Innovation Lofts proposal, recommending city leaders deny that development application.
