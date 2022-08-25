Concert at The Forum rendering (copy)

This early rendering from this spring some of the initial plans that North American Properties has for revitalizing The Forum Peachtree Corners.

 Photo: North American Properties

In timing that perhaps only Cinderella could appreciate, the Peachtree Corners City Council voted only a minute or two before midnight Tuesday night to approve plans to redevelop the European-styled Forum Peachtree Corners.

The vote, which was a 6-1 decision, came after about four-and-a-half hours of discussion on the proposed redevelopment. In addition to numerous questions from council members, 14 community members —including a mix of residents, business owners, representatives of two chambers of commerce and tourism officials — spoke in favor of the redevelopment while 10 people spoke against it.

