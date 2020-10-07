Christ the King Lutheran church recently welcomed new pastor Jay Bergstresser with a drive-by welcoming event.
Bergstresser began at the Peachtree Corners on Sept. 20. He and his wife Lisa have been married for 31 years and have two adult daughters — Ann and Renee.
An avid fly fisherman, Bergstresser spent nine years as a chaplain in the Navy Reserves with a deployment to Iraq in 2007 with the Marines.
He has also written a pair of books — "The Jesus Quiz: Surprising Answers for WWJD" and "Strong Drink for the Perishing: Transformative Outreach to the Homeless."
Bergstresser said his first book sprang from the questions that Marines would ask about Jesus. “If they have these questions, so do many others,” he said.
He said the second was written to recount the efforts of the street outreach team of Resurrection Lutheran Church in Cocoa Beach, Florida.
"The book chronicles our successes and failures as we worked to help the homeless escape life on the street," Bergstresser said. "It was also written to serve as a manual to help other churches and social service agencies to reach out effectively."
Bergstresser said he is excited to be at Christ the King.
"I have had the joy of serving three congregations in my career," he said. "Each (is) different and wonderful in its own way. I love the creative task of preaching and teaching, and the privilege of ministering to members of the church and the community.
"I believe that the church needs to find new and creative ways to reach out to those who feel alienated from God for a variety of reasons. I believe that all people are loved by God and are invited home to be embraced by God’s unconditional love. Such love warms hearts and changes lives."
Christ the King offers in-person worship services at 8:45 and 11:15 a.m. Masks are required and worshipers are asked to register at www.ctklutheran.org/tickets. The church also offers an 11:15 a.m. online worship service that can be viewed at at www.ctklutheran.org/live.
On Oct. 25 at 1 p.m., the church will have a Blessing of the Animals drive-by event that will include a free treat for children.
