At Peterbrooke Chocolatier Atlanta at the Forum, treats are meant to look as good as they taste.
That gets turned up a notch during Valentine’s Day, particularly when the majority of the business is crammed into one week.
“It is a very busy season,” Head Chocolatier Geoffrey Wilson said. “Valentine’s Day is difficult because it’s a four-day holiday because it’s driven by men.”
Peterbrooke’s store in Peachtree Corners is decked out with chocolate roses, balloons and teddy bears. Displays feature chocolate-covered strawberries and variations on heart-shaped boxes.
“We’re like your one-stop shop,” Wilson said. “Come in a we got you covered — in chocolate.”
During the peak Valentine’s Day season, Peterbrooke Atlanta may use up to 100 pounds of chocolate per day and dip 240 pounds of strawberries in one week. Wilson said he’s enlisted family and friends during February to help pack boxes. They’re paid handsomely, he said, sometimes including in chocolate.
“Its a huge commitment from my family,” he said. “We do have a big staff this time of year.”
On a normal day, Wilson will begin work by firing up two 1.5-foot-deep tempering machines, one meant for milk chocolate and one for dark chocolate. The machine first heats to 115 degrees to make the chocolate molten, then it is cooled to 86 degrees. There’s a scuffer that attaches to the tempering machine so the chocolate is in constant motion.
The whole process takes about two hours to prep both machines. During peak season, Wilson said Peterbrooke may have to go through it twice per day.
Peterbrooke is stocked with typical standbys — heart-shaped boxes of chocolate, strawberry and teddy bears — but the chocolate shop tries to provide unique items like its chocolate roses and its popcorn-stuffed heart.
Chocolate-covered popcorn is a favorite at Peterbrooke, Wilson said, and the popcorn-stuffed heart is a festive take that’s been sold for the past three years. Wilson said the chocolate is poured into a two-part mold and sealed together. One half of the heart has a hole carved in the bottom where the popcorn is stuffed to make a salty and sweet treat.
Popcorn is not the only thing the heart can hold.
“The cool part about that is we have the molds, so if you wanted something else like an engagement ring in the middle, we can do that,” Wilson said.
Guests can watch Wilson and his colleagues work inside the story with the dipping stations located in the center. There are several fondue options other than mild, dark and white chocolate. There are also a sugar-free option and dark chocolate percentages. While Peterbrooke chocolate is unsafe for people with nut allergies, it is “gluten friendly.”
Wilson’s approach to making chocolate is scholarly. He said he started making chocolate as a kid with his mother. He said it wasn’t economically feasible to buy treats for eight siblings and their friends when he was growing up, so his family made their own.
He has been creating and learning new tricks in chocolate making at Peterbrooke for nine years. Anyone interested in witnessing it can come to the store.
“The great part about what we do is we make most of what we sell right in the store,” Wilson said.
