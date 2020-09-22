Peachtree Corners' living smart city and autonomous vehicle technology laboratory is turning 1.
The city recently announced the first anniversary of the opening of Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners. The lab is a 5G-enabled testing ground for new technologies. The tech can also be demonstrated and deployed at the lab.
“The last 12 months have been exciting and challenging – but Curiosity Lab has remained focused on facilitating innovation and creating opportunities for our members and ecosystem partners,” Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners executive director Betsy Plattenburg said.
“Our grand opening demonstrated the potential of new technologies for a future yet imagined. Autonomous delivery that was novel this time last year is critically important today."
Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners was officially launched during a ribbon cutting cermony held in conjunction with the Smart City Expo Atlanta on Sept. 11, 2019.
It boasts the 5G connectivity provided by Sprint, as well as an autonomous vehicle test track, a network operations control center, smart traffic light and smart poles and dedicated DSRC units, according to city officials.
Startup technology companies, as well as innovation teams at established corporations can come to the lab and use it to try out their new technologies in a real-world environment.
It has established with partnerships with companies, educational institutions and organizations such as Georgia Power, Delta Airlines, the Ray, ASHRAE, The Technology Association of Georgia, The Metro Atlanta Chamber, Kennesaw State University and Georgia Tech, according to the city.
“Joining Curiosity Lab as a resident company and member has created new opportunities for us to engage with non-traditional partners and accelerate our growth,” said Eyal Elyashiv, the founder and CEO of Cynamics, a disruptive AI-based network visibility solution for threat prediction and performance optimization.
“Peachtree Corners has built a one-of-a-kind technology ecosystem in Curiosity Lab that enables technology companies such as us to test and prove next-generation solutions for today’s and tomorrow’s challenges.”
Some key moments of the past year that city officials highlighted included:
• The deployment of Olli, an autonomous electric shuttle created by Local Motors, on the autonomous test track with residents able to ride it.
• The lab's technology infrastructure was expanded so technology innovators at academic, corporate and startup institutions could conduct research and testing at the lab.
