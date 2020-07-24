Peachtree Corners leaders formally asked residents to wear face masks Thursday night — although they are not requiring it because of an executive order from Gov. Brian Kemp that prohibits such a mandate.
The Peachtree Corners City Council unanimously approved a non-binding resolution urging residents and visitors to wear face coverings. Several cities in Georgia had begun mandating face masks, but an executive order issued by Gov. Brian Kemp superseded those mandates and barred cities and counties from issuing them.
"The mayor and council of the city of Peachtree Corners have determined a city-wide standard on the wearing of face coverings by the City’s residents and visitors, is a paramount necessity to protect the community from the COVID-19 pandemic which threatens the safety and health of residents and the local economy," the resolution states.
Although Kemp has not issued a face mask mandate, Peachtree Corners officials cited the White house Coronavirus Task Force and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance that wearing face masks is one of the best ways to limit the chances of COVID-19 being spread in the community.
The city is also encouraging residents to practice social distancing and hand washing, two other steps public health officials have recommended for reducing the spread of COVID-19.
“The resolution is intended to protect our citizens and those who work in the city,” said Mayor Mike Mason. “Everyone has a right to feel safe and comfortable in public, whether it’s to go to work or to shop. Simply put, wearing face coverings in public will help protect the health of our community by reducing the spread of the coronavirus.”
