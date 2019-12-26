Some people throw a New Year’s party solely to celebrate the arrival of a new year, but the women of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.’s Peachtree Corners-based Psi Omega Omega Chapter see it as an opportunity to also make a difference in the world.
The chapter and its Georgia Pearls of Service foundation Inc. philanthropic arm will hold its third annual “A Kaptivating Affair” New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball — the chapter’s signature fundraising event — Dec. 31 at the Atlanta Marriott Perimeter Center in Atlanta.
The celebration — which raises money to help people struggling with homelessness, disease, poverty and a lack of access to the arts and a quality education — will be held from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
“Community support is needed to make (the) New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball a success,” chapter officials said in an announcement for the event. “In 2018, the event generated a whopping $14,646. Proceeds from the second masquerade ball were donated to the Robert Fowler YMCA, Initiatives Supporting Historically Black Colleges and Universities (“HBCUs”), two Ora B. Douglass Scholarship recipients and Community Service Programs in the Peachtree Corners, GA geographic area.”
The event will include music by the Magic Dream Band, a traditional New Year’s Day meal, a count down and champagne toast at midnight while raising money for the sorority’s philanthropic efforts.
The dress code for the event is formal attire and tickets cost $85 per person. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/2ESbpwG.